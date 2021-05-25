Discover Fly-Fishing program expands schedule for season

LINCOLN — Nebraskans are becoming increasingly curious about fly-fishing. So much so, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, with the help of Cornhusker Fly Fishers and Trout Unlimited, has expanded its Discover Fly-Fishing event schedule for 2021.
The third year of the Discover Fly-Fishing program kicks off May 26 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake. It’s one of five events on the schedule, three more than previous years.
Discover Fly-Fishing events are free and open to anyone interested in a basic introduction to fly-fishing. Learn about the equipment and how to use it, then watch a fly-tying demonstration. Loaner fly rods will be available.
All Discover Fly-Fishing events are held in conjunction with Community Fishing Events, which are designed to introduce or reintroduce families and individuals to fishing. At these events, which are from 6-8 p.m., Game and Parks staff and certified fishing instructors teach people of all ages the basics of this fun and relaxing activity. Loaner equipment and bait are available. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer. All fishing regulations apply.
Other Discover Fly-Fishing events will be June 2 at Omaha’s Fontenelle Park, June 24 at Bellevue’s American Heroes Park, July 14 at Lincoln’s Bowling Lake, and July 28 at Grand Island’s Mormon Island State Recreation Area Lake No. 1.
For those interested in catfish, Game and Parks is hosting two Discover Catfish Fishing events, June 9 at Papillion’s Halleck Lake and June 16 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake. These 8-10 p.m. events will begin immediately following the Community Fishing Event at the same location. Learn special techniques from experienced catfish anglers.
Bring chairs to be comfortable while waiting for a bite, as well as a flashlight/headlamp and insect repellant.
A Discover Bow fishing event will be July 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Bellevue’s American Heroes Park. Avid bow fishers will be on hand to share their knowledge on where to fish, species to seek, rules, equipment and techniques.
Community Fishing Events
The 2021 schedule is (all times are 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
Arnold — June 10, Old Mill Pond; Bellevue – June 24, July 27, American Heroes Park; Broken Bow — July 9, Melham Lake; Gibbon — July 29, Windmill SRA, Lake No. 2; Grand Island — June 3, July 28, Mormon Island SRA Lake No. 1; Holdrege — July 19, North Park Lake; Kearney — Aug. 6, Fort Kearny SRA Lake No. 6; Lincoln — May 26, June 16, July 7, Aug. 4, Holmes Lake; June 22, July 14, Bowling Lake; Loup City — June 5, 1-3 p.m., Bowman Lake; Norfolk – June 24, July 8, Skyview Lake; North Platte — June 18, Birdwood Lake; Aug. 14, Iron Horse Lake; Omaha — June 2, July 20, Fontenelle Park; June 17, Towl Park; July 6, Benson Park; Papillion — June 9, July 13, Aug. 3, Halleck Lake; July 21, Prairie Queen Lake; Scottsbluff — June 13, 4-7 p.m., Terry’s Pit; Sept. 12, 4-7 p.m., Riverside Pond
Other fishing events
Grand Island — Family Outdoor Day, June 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mormon Island SRA, Lake No. 2; Kearney — Cops and Bobbers, May 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Reels and Rescues, June 15, 6-8 p.m., Hooks and Ladders, July 13, 6-8 p.m., Archway Pond/Nebraska Firefighter’s Museum; McCook — Family Fun Event, June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, Aug. 4, 6-10 p.m., Red Willow Reservoir; Omaha — Fontenelle Family Fishing Frenzie/Discover Trout Fishing, Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-noon, Fontenelle Park
For more information on these events, see their calendar entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.