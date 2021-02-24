Well, It happened, the regular goose season has come to an end in most of the Midwest and much like what’s going on with COVID-19, nothing seems to be as it used to.
This year’s waterfowl season wasn’t the best. With the unusual weather we had this fall and winter, the waterfowl didn’t need to come south until later. Instead, they could stay up north where the weather was accommodating and unusually warm.
One of our team members regularly shoots good numbers of ducks and geese from a waterfowl pit blind and pond in southeastern South Dakota, but not this year.
During the early season, and until shortly before this cold snap, the Canada geese enjoyed the warm weather, open water and plentiful food supply in North Dakota. Yes, North Dakota, at least for a time.
Once North Dakota was beset with cold winter weather, they began their southerly migration to areas with less snow, those locations where they could find an adequate food supply.
There was some warmer weather that opened things up where they lingered in southern South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska until, like much of the upper Midwest, we received heavier snow cover along with the Canadian cold fronts that pretty much shut down the waterfowl hunting.
According to Delta Waterfowl, and the annual survey conducted jointly by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and Canadian Wildlife Service since 1955, the breeding duck population is at 38.9 million, a 6% decrease from last year’s population of 41.19 million, but still 10% above the long-term average. The 2019 survey marks the first time since 2008 that the estimated breeding duck population has fallen below 40 million.
“The fact that the numbers are down is a reflection of last year’s dry conditions for nesting ducks,” said Dr. Frank Rohwer, president of Delta Waterfowl. “We know that production drives duck populations, so it’s no surprise that after a year of poor production, the USFWS counted fewer ducks.”
There is also good news to be found in the survey. Mallards increased to 9.42 million, 19% above the long-term average. Green-winged teal rose 4% to 3.18 million, 47% above the long-term average. American wigeon climbed slightly to 2.83 million, 8% above the long-term average.
Rohwer indicated that gadwalls are almost drought proof, with their population climbing 13% to 3.26 million, putting them 61% above the long-term average.
Other dabbling ducks decreased but remain above long-term averages. Shovelers declined 13% to 3.65 million, 39% above the long-term average. The largest decrease was observed among blue-winged teal, down 16% to 5.43 million but still 6% above the long-term average.
“The bluewing estimate makes sense,” Rohwer said. “Bluewings didn’t fare well last spring given the dry prairie, and didn’t produce many ducks.”
The pintails were the only below-average population estimate among puddle ducks, which dropped 4% to 2.27 million, 42% below the long-term average.
“Many pintails settled in the Dakotas, seeking better water conditions, as did all ducks,” Rohwer said. “But the core of the pintail’s traditional breeding range is in southern Alberta, where they’re down 79%, and southern Saskatchewan, where they’re down 85%.
More than a million pintails — almost half the breeding population — settled in the U.S. prairie this year.”
All three diving duck species surveyed showed declines in 2019. Redheads fell 27% to 730,000, putting them right at the long-term average. Canvasbacks dropped 5% to 650,000 but remain 10% above the long-term average. And scaup (the greaters and lessers combined) declined 10% to 3.59 million, 28% below the long-term average.
The May pond count taken throughout across the U.S. and Canada registered 4.99 million — 5% lower than last year and 5% below the long-term average. Pond counts in prairie and parkland Canada, which covers Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, decreased 22% to 2.86 million, which is the lowest estimate since 2004 and 19% below the long-term average. Pond counts in the north-central United States, which covers Montana and the Dakotas, increased 36% to 2.14 million, 26% above the long-term average.
“This year’s pond count and nesting conditions are truly a tale of two countries,” Rohwer said. “Canada is in bad shape — it started dry and got even drier. I haven’t seen portions of Canada this dry since the mid-1980s. However, the prairies in the Dakotas started wet and stayed ridiculously wet. The problem is that while many of the duck estimates in the U.S. are up, it wasn’t enough to compensate for dry conditions in a region as massive and important to ducks as prairie Canada.”
However, Rohwer said production in the highly wet eastern Dakotas region — where mallards are up 54%, pintails rose 64%, bluewings jumped 19% and total ducks are up 29% — has been exceptional.
That’s good news for hunters, who shoot the fall flight, not the breeding population.
“The numbers aren’t as bad as they appear,” Rohwer said. “For example, even though bluewings are down, a higher portion of their breeding population than average settled in the wet Dakotas, where they should produce ducklings like crazy.”
Even though breeding duck numbers are down overall, the U.S. prairies were incredibly wet from south to north, which will lead to strong duck production. Conditions remained wet and actually improved during the breeding season, with temporary and seasonal wetlands retaining water into July and August.
“So, when the prairies were dry last year, it hurt duck production and, in turn, duck hunters,” he said. “But this year, ducks nested and renested in the U.S. prairies with a vengeance and should have high brood survival in those landscapes.”
Strong production in the U.S. prairies also should increase the number of more easily decoyed juveniles in the fall flight, compared to the savvy, adult birds many hunters encountered last season.
According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in a report from Delta Waterfowl, the goose harvest in the United States was up slightly, tallying 2.69 million — including 2.07 million Canada geese — compared with the 2.44 million bagged two seasons ago. The harvests of light geese and specklebellies were also up while fewer brant were shot than two seasons ago.
Mallards continue to be the most commonly harvested species, with 2.9 million taken last season. That’s more than double the second-most harvested species, green-winged teal at 1.17 million.
Wood ducks typically rank third on the harvest list, but the 946,838 shot last season are surpassed by the gadwall harvest of 1.05 million. The blue-winged/cinnamon teal harvest (the species are impossible to distinguish during wing surveys) of 802,057 rounds out the top five.
The ring-necked duck harvest of 374,088 leads all divers, while the harvests of buffleheads (210,846) and redheads (188,793) rank second and third, respectively.
In the Central Flyway, where we’re located, there are 212,800 active waterfowlers who harvested 2.11 million ducks and 747,500 geese.
With 77,100 active waterfowlers, Texas accounted for nearly one-third of the flyway’s hunters. Not surprisingly, Lone Star State hunters also had the flyway’s largest duck harvest, totaling 787,800 birds — including 153,713 blue-winged/cinnamon teal. North Dakota’s duck harvest of 406,900 was the second highest tally in the Central Flyway last season.
Hopefully things will be different in 2021, where the rains will return to southern Canada and the Dakotas will once again be blessed with sufficient water to fill all the sloughs, lakes and ponds, allowing the waterfowl to nest and produce excellent numbers of duck and goslings, improving next fall’s waterfowl season.
Stay warm, stay safe and enjoy the outdoors every opportunity that comes along.