Hunters are always looking for ways to make their hunting land more attractive to wild game.
In a previous column, I talked about what a hunter can do to funnel the deer to the location of a hunting blind or deer stand.
This week, I'll talk about several of the things I've done on the land I hunt.
Without adequate habitat, deer won't hang around long. It doesn't matter if you have water and food available, without habitat, they won't be there long.
There are ways we can make small improvements on the land to attract and keep deer there.
Deer are attracted by vegetation, and they don't care for wide open spaces or too heavily wooded areas, as it makes it hard for them to get around. If there's enough habitat around, the deer will feel safe from predators, which included us.
One of the best ways to attract deer would be by planting a food plot, which may take a little time, but the results of having a food plot are well worth it.
The plot doesn't have to be huge as every little bit helps.
As I mentioned in a previous column, you'll want to place a game camera at your food plots and other locations so you know what deer are visiting them.
One of the first things I do when I arrive on the property where I plan on hunting is to locate their food sources, which can include grass, chestnuts, mushrooms, forbs, beechnut, twigs, alfalfa, apples, acorns, (with deer preferring white acorns, but when times are tough, they'll eat any kind of acorns), bark (willow, oak, and red cedar), hickory, clover leaves, oats, staghorn sumac and dirt.
Why do deer eat dirt? Because of nutrients they need, to recharge mineral deficit, including calcium and phosphorous in large amounts to support antler growth.
This is where mineral licks work well. If the deer need certain minerals in a lick, they'll hit It hard. I have one of my mineral licks with game camera photos showing a buck down to its front legs in a hole, with its head and rack down in the hole the deer created, getting the minerals its body needs to create healthy does and bigger bucks.
In some of the land I hunted, there were plenty of standing trees, with little brush that a deer could bed in.
I solved this problem by partially cutting a live tree down two-thirds of the way through, with one side that's still connected to the tree, I'll pull it over, with the bark that's left on one side, which is still feeding the tree. This means every year the tree will bush out, creating an excellent hiding place for deer.
Deer — like all animals, humans included — are opportunists and take the easier route, going from their bedding area out to feed.
Follow the deer trails to see where the deer jumps the fence and continue on that trail away from the property. At the spot where it crossed the fence, you may notice deer hair on the top wire, making the deer easy to locate.
If you own the land or have permission, this is an easy way to direct the way the deer is heading, allowing the deer to get over the fence easily.
What I do on this type of fence crossing is to pull the top two wires, using wire, to pull the fence down, allowing the deer to cross easily.
Once you've lowered the top wires, I generally use the trees and brush I'd cut to open up the trail and block it, causing the deer to follow the trail I made, pointing them in the direction of my deer houses and stands.
Then I redirected to the trail to one of my numerous mineral sights, pointing the deer in the direction of my mineral licks.
You'll want to have game cameras on these locations, allowing you to see what type of deer are visiting them.
In some areas I hunted, there was so much brush and volunteer trees, it was tough to get through it, and if I had a tough time, how's a heavily antlered buck going to make it through? This is when I grab my branch cutters and chain saw to open things up as well as block the trail where I don't want the deer to travel.
When trees are close together, no sunlight gets down to the ground. This is when you need to remove trees to provide the seeds, forbs and plants on the ground with sunlight, allowing new forbs and other plants to grow.
Much of the items I mentioned above act as a magnet to not only deer, but also all species of wildlife, which includes, turkey, upland game birds, rabbits and more.
The things I mentioned in this week's column are just a few of things you can do to create, attract and hold deer on your land.