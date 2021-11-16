LINCOLN — Hunters taking to the field for the November firearm deer season will have bagging a deer on their minds. Safety should be uppermost on their minds.

Deer hunters always should heed the following tips from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission during the season:

 Keep the rifle’s muzzle pointed in a safe direction, with the safety on, and finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

 Properly identify the target and what lies beyond it before pulling the trigger, and never shoot at sounds or movement.

 Wear blaze orange. All deer hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of visible blaze orange on their head, chest and back during the Nov. 13-21 firearm season, whether they are using a firearm or archery equipment.

 Completely unload firearms before travelling in a vehicle, and before crossing obstacles such as barbed-wire fences, creeks or steep embankments.

 When hunting from a tree stand or elevated platform, maintain three points of contact when ascending or descending. Pull the firearm or bow up to you with a haul line and wear a fall arrest system.

