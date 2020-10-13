You have permission to edit this article.
Deer hunters advised to buy a fall turkey permit

Turkey

A Tom turkey is shown in the woods. During the fall turkeys can often be found in similar habitat to whitetail and mule deer.

 NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission

If you are a white-tailed deer hunter, you are going to see them. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but eventually. I am referring to wild turkeys.

Even mule deer hunters will see flocks of wild turkeys in farm or ranch yards, patches of woods, creek bottoms and shelterbelts.

The question for you, the Nebraska deer hunter, remains: Have you purchased a fall wild turkey hunting permit? If the answer is no then why have you not bought that permit yet?

Luke Meduna, Big Game Program Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said wild turkeys are in the same habitat as white-tailed deer and the chances of seeing them are good. You can easily combine a deer hunt with a turkey hunt when the seasons overlap.

“Like white-tailed deer, wild turkeys thrive in all 93 Nebraska counties and occupy the entire suitable habitat available to them,” commented Meduna.

“Sure, we don’t have the numbers of wild turkeys we had ten years ago in the state, but we still have adequate enough numbers to hunt and harvest,” emphasized Meduna.

The opportunity is there to bag a bird.

Meduna continued: “If turkey numbers are down in your area, then shoot a tom (mature male turkey).

If you have abundant or overly abundant numbers of turkeys, where you hunt then consider taking an adult hen or a young bird.”

In fall, mature gobblers are often solitary or in very wary, smaller gobbler-only flocks while adult hens and young-of-the-year birds are in noisy, larger flocks.

Meduna believes fall wild turkey hunting is under-utilized in Nebraska. Only about 6,000 fall wild turkey hunting permits are sold annually, compared to more than 28,000 each year for the spring season.

Spring wild turkey hunting takes center stage and is popular for a variety of reasons. “In the fall,” Meduna points out, “there are just too many other game options for hunters to pursue such as deer, pheasant or waterfowl.”

Even though some hunters think it is merely an ambush type hunt, Meduna asserts that autumn turkey hunting is a great way to expand your overall knowledge of wild turkeys, get a challenge and harvest a delicious wild turkey. “You can observe flock behavior, make the hunt a tougher one by using your calls or holding out for a big gobbler and perhaps shoot a delicacy for the dinner table.”

The kee-kee and assembly yelping calls are widely used by turkey hunters in the fall. Serious fall turkey hunters “recall” birds from hen/juvenile groups they intentionally flush or bust up. Here is the adult hen assembly yelp call done by Denny Gulvas of Gulvas Wildlife Adventures:

Some hunters think that spring is the traditional turkey hunt. Not true. In Nebraska, the original turkey hunt was the fall version, which began in 1962. Spring turkey hunting officially started in 1964.

Deer hunters like myself have discovered the advantages the fall turkey hunting season offers. I hope you, as a deer hunter in Nebraska, will, too.

For more information about wild turkey hunting in Nebraska, visit www.OutdoorNebraska.gov/wildturkey/

In other news

Outdoor Adventures: Snagging success

Outdoor Adventures: Snagging success

Jami (left) and Bailey Legate are shown with the paddlefish they snagged recently below Gavins Point Dam. Jami's fish measured 34.5 inches and Bailey’s was 45.5 inches long and 35 pounds.

Public invited to review, comment on statewide outdoor recreation plan

LINCOLN — The public is invited to review and comment on the 2021-2025 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: Guiding Success in Nebraska Outdoor Recreation until Nov. 6, 2020. This Plan is required by the National Park Service to be updated every five years to maintain eligibility…

Rainbow trout stockings scheduled for ponds, lakes

LINCOLN — Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and state park and recreation area lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Ogallala hunter first to complete Duck Slam

LINCOLN —   Matt Zvolanek of Ogallala went on a “pretty good little hunt” with his friend and friend’s father in the Sandhills recently. The regular duck opener has become a bit of a tradition for the three.

Carrizales shoots first perfect score

LINCOLN — Twelve-year-old Gavin Carrizales shot the first perfect score in history of the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational on Sept. 26 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

October outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following are highlights of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get a more complete listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Oct. 1 – The Science of Wildlife Diseases, online webinar

Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River

Oct. 3 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit

Oct. 3 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4

Oct. 3-4 – Youth waterfowl hunting season opens in Zone 1

Oct. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Oct. 4 – Muzzleloader antelope hunting season closes

Oct. 8 – The Science of Fungi, online webinar

Oct. 10 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1

Oct. 10-25 – Firearm antelope hunting season

Oct. 9, 16, 23 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Movie Night, Indian Cave State Park (SP), Shubert

Oct. 10 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Haunted Drive Thru, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 10, 17 – Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Oct. 10, 17, 24 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Campsite Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 15 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Ogallala

Oct. 17 – 33rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus State Recreation Area (SRA), Burwell

Oct. 17-18 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3

Oct. 22 – The Science of Snakes, online webinar

Oct. 23-25 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook

Oct. 24 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 3

Oct. 24-25 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons statewide

Oct. 26 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units

Oct. 29 – The Science of Nebraska Fish, online webinar

Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Early antlerless elk hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide

Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.