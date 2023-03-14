Native Americans — the first to use decoys as a hunting tool to lure wild game — made decoys from reeds and other natural materials, while European-Americans began carving decoys from wood sometime in the late 1700s. They used wood and cork as the traditional materials for making decoys, but both don’t perform as well as plastic.
These decoys were used to imitate waterfowl during different activities, such as feeding and resting, to convince the birds into believing the place was safe.
I’ve used decoys for years for waterfowl, spearfishing, dove, deer, antelope, predators and turkey hunting.
You’ll find that almost every company dealing in hunting has some type of decoys, which include spinning wing, socks, full bodies, flags, silhouettes and kites, just to name a few.
The newer style decoys are made from plastic, solid foam and a composite material with a heavy-textured cloth laminate.
They not only fool waterfowl, but they’re also used to attract deer, antelope and turkeys during the breeding season.
I used several styles of decoys for hunting waterfowl, which included, duck and geese field decoys and floaters.
The new generation of waterfowl decoys are molded, replicating every detail, every feather and shape, the mirror image of the waterfowl they’re hunting.
During the rut period, deer decoys are used to attract bucks, bringing them within range for a clean shot.
Antelope are curious animals that can be decoyed, especially during the rut, using a lifelike antelope decoy. When they have their harems, they don’t tolerate other bucks coming close to the does they’ve gathered.
On one of my first antelope hunts in Wyoming, we were parked on a hill, glassing the terrain below us, when my hunting partner hung his sweatshirt on the vehicle’s mirror. As the wind moved the shirt, a buck, out past 700 yards, moved toward us, coming up to 125 yards from our vehicle.
I’ve been in love with spring gobbler seasons for years, and there’s nothing I like more than decoying a big gobbler, especially when he’s hung up out further than shotgun range.
When hunting gobblers, there are times when all you need is a single jake while with others, you’ll need several. I always carry more than one and sometimes as many as three.
Another type of decoying for gobblers is to take the fan from one of the toms you took in the past and dry it so that it looks like the fan of a gobbler. When brought up and moved around, it drives the gobblers crazy as to them, it’s another gobbler invading their territory.
I’ve also been able to sneak up on a gobbler that was hung up by holding the fan in front of me as I slowly approached the bird.
One of the strangest decoys we used was one that resembled a cow. As cows don’t usually spook geese, it took a little longer to sneak up on hundreds, if not thousands, of snow geese in a field.
But when I finally decided to go along with the cow decoy, to put the sneak on the birds, I wasn’t sure how this would turn out. I was having a tough time not to laugh as we approached the snow geese.
The two hunters that put the cow decoy together were really thinking, as they used a thin piece of plywood, painted it up to look like a cow and added two gun holders, viewing ports and two handles, allowing them to move the decoy.
As we got close enough for a shot, the hunters dropped their decoy, opening up on the geese that had no idea what was going on.
From that point on, whenever I was offered the opportunity to use decoys, no matter how crazy the hunt sounds, I’m packed and ready to go.