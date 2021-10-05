LINCOLN — Danika Bohl of Mitchell hit 34 of 40 targets to win the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational on a windy day Sept. 25 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.
Austin Rahmig of Gering was High Boy hitting 33 targets and Gavin Carrizales of Scottsbluff was Runner-up Boy hitting 32. Laney Bohl of Mitchel was High Girl with a 31.
The Bohls, Rahmig and Carrizales won the team championship for the third year in a row. Their Western Nebraska Shooting Sports team hit 130 of 160 targets.
The annual event, which was established in 1977, is open to all Hunter Education graduates who are at least 11 years old and have not graduated high school.
The 80 competitors fired 40 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition with a rifle unsupported and off hand at steel silhouette targets. Each shot 10 shots at targets that were 43, 66, 84 and 109 yards in distance.
The results are:
Individual Awards
State Champion – Danika Bohl, Mitchell, 34 of 40
High Boy – 1. Austin Rahmig, Gering, 33; 2. Gavin Carrizales, Scottsbluff, 32; 3. Braden Hiser, Seward, 31
High Girl – 1. Laney Bohl, Mitchell, 31; 2. Lilian DeWitt, Minatare, 26; 3. Sara Thomsen, Pierce, 23
Class B – 1. Nick Busse, St. Paul, 31; 2. Ethan Wooldrik, West Point, 28; 3. Dylan Glendy, Broken Bow, 25
Senior Division – 1. Jon Lindell, Beatrice, 24; 2. Nathen Kaup, West Point, 23; 3. Nathan Wardyn, Litchfield, 22
Junior Division – 1. Isaac Enns, Holmesville, 23; 2. Bereket Glendy, Broken Bow, 22; 3. Caydence Schumacher, Clearwater, 22
Heavy Scope – 1. Luke Olson, Atkinson, 22; 2. Beau Ruskamp, Pender, 21; 3. Ryan Rempel, Beatrice, 20
Light Scope – 1. Lilly Hanley, Lincoln, 21; 2. Seth Oltmans, Beatrice, 21; 3. Draven Priel, Bennett, 20
Unclassified – 1. Dylan Frye, Hyannis, 20; 2. Brayden Lurz, Hoskins, 18; 3. Bryce Lurz, Hoskins, 18
Best First-Time Shooter – Jaxson Orozco, Scottsbluff, 16
Novice Light Scope – 1. Kade Youngblood, Chambers, 14
Light Iron – 1. Tanner Kudera, Battle Creek, 13; 2. Ethan Papiernik, Ord, 10; 3. Parker Walahoski, Overton, 10
Novice Light Iron – 1. Emma Loxterkamp, Beatrice, 6
Novice Heavy Scope – 1. Thatcher Whiting, Kearney, 5
Team Awards
Overall High Score – Western Nebraska Shooting Sports (Austin Rahmig, Danika Bohl, Gavin Carrizales, Laney Bohl), 130 of 160
4-H Division – 1. Cuming County Sharpshooters (Beau Ruskamp, Ethan Wooldrik, Isaac Wooldrik, Naten Kaup), 83 of 160; 2. Western Nebraska Shooting Sports 2, 63; 3. Wayne County No. 1, 62
School Division – 1. Litchfield No. 1 (Cody Nelson, Gavin Cole, Lyndsie McAuliff, Nathan Wardyn), 57 of 160; 2. Litchfield No. 2, 32; 3. Lawrence-Nelson, 26.
Open Division – 1. Brandon’s Angels (Brandon Thomsen, Caydence Schumacher, Lilly Hanley, Sara Thomsen), 81 of 160; 2. Open No. 3, 72; 3. Open No. 1, 69