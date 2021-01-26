LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed Ken Curry of Columbus, a corporate leader in public power and customer care, to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to represent District 3 (Northeast Nebraska).

Curry is vice president of customer services and chief customer officer for Nebraska Public Power District, which sells power to customers in all or part of 86 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

“My role is to focus on the customer and to do the very best for the customers and to bring them the services they are looking for at a very affordable cost,” Curry said. He sees that translating to his role on the Commission, which he said already provides outstanding customer service, in his ability to continue to improve those services with Nebraskans.

Curry was an Eagle Scout and is now the father of two Eagle Scouts. “I grew up loving the outdoors, and my dad introduced me to all kinds of great outdoor experiences. Growing up in the outdoors is beneficial to our kids and families.”

With an interest in youth outdoor activities, Curry says his new role fits perfectly. “Supporting the outdoors, supporting new generations getting exposure to the outdoors and the youth aspects are very appealing to me,” he said.

Curry’s appointment, subject to approval by the Nebraska Legislature, will be effective through Jan. 15, 2025. He succeeds Jim Ernst of Columbus on the board.

“I’m truly honored to be appointed to this role by the Governor and extremely excited to serve,” Curry said. “The Game and Parks Commission is a great organization, and I look forward to supporting the team and helping move the agency forward.”

Jim Douglas, director of the Commission, said, “Ken has a tremendous passion for the outdoors, and his knowledge and devotion to customer service also will be an incredible asset to this agency. We are pleased to welcome him and look forward to working together as we serve Nebraska’s citizens and visitors.”

To view a list of commissioners or districts or for more information, go to OutdoorNebraska.org.

Tags

In other news

Outdoor Adventures: Hungry ducks

Outdoor Adventures: Hungry ducks

A team of ducks head out looking for breakfast at sunrise on Skyview Lake. With the ice melting this week, the waterfowl have been more active again.

Mountain lion season closes with harvest of four

 LINCOLN — The 2021 mountain lion hunting season in the Pine Ridge closed Jan 24 when the harvest limit of four (three males and one female) was met. Season 1 opened Jan. 2. The harvest of mountain lions allows the population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderatel…

Scout’s Rest Ranch earns National Historic Landmark status

LINCOLN — Scout’s Rest Ranch at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park has been designated a National Historic Landmark, for the significant role William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody played in the creation of the Wild West entertainment movement of the late 19th century.

Uphoff first youth to complete Duck Slam

LINCOLN — As he often does, 15-year-old Jacob Uphoff of Lincoln used a day off from school last fall to go hunting with his dad. That October day, he completed the Nebraska Duck Slam, making him the first youth to do so this season.

Specialized rods, reels not necessary for ice-fishing

Specialized rods, reels not necessary for ice-fishing

LINCOLN — Venture to a tackle shop where ice-fishing gear is on display and you will see aisles filled with ice-fishing rods and reels. The first thing you will notice about that equipment is the length. The rods are short. They are short to allow anglers to fish closer to their hole.