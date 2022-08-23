Compete in steel plate challenge

Celebrate National Shooting Sports Month at the range by participating in a steel plate shooting challenge Saturday, Aug. 27, at Platte River State Park near Louisville.
The competition will be 9 to 11 a.m. at the Roger G. Sykes Outdoor Heritage Education Complex. There is a few to attend and participants must be 16 years old or older. Register at register-ed.com/events/view/186202.
The competition is based on accuracy and speed combined to shoot five targets using .22 handguns or rifles. All equipment will be provided, though participants may bring their own firearm with .22 LR ammo only.
Some shooting experience is preferred but not required. Expert instructors will be on hand to guide novice shooters.
All participants must wear eye and ear protection.
A Nebraska state park entry permit is required; get one at the park or at OutdoorNebraska.gov.