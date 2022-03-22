The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider 2022-23 waterfowl hunting season recommendations at its Wednesday, March 23, meeting in Nebraska City.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m. in the Lied Lodge Terrace room, 2700 Sylvan Road.
Staff will recommend opening duck season in zones 2 and 4 a week earlier than the 2021-22 season.
Waterfowl recommendations are developed balancing hunter preferences with chronology of migration, hunter harvest and hunter participation.
Goose hunting dates in the North Central Unit start concurrently with duck season, which was strongly preferred by waterfowl hunters in Zone 2.
The full 2022-23 Nebraska waterfowl recommendations are:
Early Teal
Low Plains — Sept. 3-18
High Plains — Sept. 3-11
Daily bag limit — six; Possession limit — 18
Youth Hunt
Zone 1 — Oct. 8-9
Zone 2 — Sept. 24-25
Zone 3 — Oct. 15-16
Zone 4 — Oct. 15-16
Daily bag — Tier 1: six ducks, with restrictions; Tier II: three ducks, any species, any sex; Possession limit — three times the daily bag limit
Duck and Coot
Zone 1 — Oct. 15-Dec. 27
Zone 2 — Oct. 1-Dec. 13 and Jan. 4-25 (High Plains)
Zone 3 — Oct. 22-Jan. 3 and Jan. 4-25 (High Plains)
Zone 4 — Oct. 22-Jan. 3
Daily bag — Tier 1: six ducks, with restrictions; Tier II: three ducks, any species, any sex; Possession limit — three times the daily bag limit
Dark Goose
Platte River Unit — Oct. 28-Feb. 9
Niobrara Unit — Oct. 28-Feb. 9
North Central Unit — Oct. 1-Jan. 13
Daily bag limit — five; Possession limit — 15
White-fronted Goose
Statewide — Oct. 1-Dec. 11 and Jan. 25-Feb. 9
Daily bag limit — two; Possession limit — six
Light Goose Regular Season
Statewide — Oct. 1-Dec. 28 and Jan. 25-Feb. 9
Daily bag limit — 50; Possession limit — none
Light Goose Conservation Order
East Zone — Feb. 10-April 15
West Zone — Feb. 10-April 5
Rainwater Basin Zone — Feb. 10-April 5
Daily bag and possession limits — none
Crow
Statewide — Oct. 15-Dec. 15 and Jan. 13-March 14
Daily bag and possession limits — none
Falconry
Concurrent with teal, youth and regular duck season dates, plus,
Zone 1 — Feb. 25-March 10
Zone 2 — Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone
Zone 3 — High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone
Zone 4 — Feb. 25-March 10
The commissioners also will consider staff recommendations to amend wildlife regulations to create additional purchase periods for big game permits. The result would allow resident hunters to buy deer and antelope permits in non-draw management units before nonresidents, giving residents preference over nonresidents.
Staff will give a review of the state’s first river otter harvest season, which closed in January.
A complete agenda is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/publicnotices.