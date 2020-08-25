You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Commissioners consider 2021 bighorn sheep season

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to authorize one lottery and one auction permit for the 2021 bighorn sheep season when it meets Aug. 28 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at Peter Kiewit Lodge.

The Commission also will consider recommendations to:

-- Increase various nonresident hunt, fish and big game permit fees. A public hearing is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Central Time for proposed amendments relating to fees for licenses and permits. The nonresident fees recommended to increase for 2021 include various small game (hunt), fish, deer, antelope and turkey permits, antelope applications and some stamps;

-- Amend wildlife regulations to allow the agency director, in the interest of public health, to determine that physical check stations are not prudent during the November firearm deer season, October antelope or muzzleloader season or any elk season, and allow the animal to be checked via internet or telephone;

-- Amend wildlife regulations regarding threatened and endangered species to add the thick-billed longspur (formerly McCown’s longspur) and the timber rattlesnake to the threatened list and remove the river otter from the threatened list;

-- Change sport fishing regulations to add the following areas to the list of those where no live baitfish may be used or possessed: Rock Creek Lake State Recreation Area, Dundy County; Avocet Wildlife Management Area, Grant County; Wilbur Reservoir, Saline County; Big Elk, Sarpy County; and West Papillion 6, Sarpy County;

-- Approve the City of Chadron Deer Management Plan;

-- Approve permitting of hunting in some state parks and state historical parks; and

-- Approve budget requests for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

The commissioners also will hear an update on the planning process for the Berggren Plan for Pheasants, as well as a staff environmental report.

A complete agenda is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/commissioners.

Tags

In other news

Beginner angler’s guide to rods, reels and fishing line

Beginner angler’s guide to rods, reels and fishing line

How much time do you want to spend untangling your fishing line? Zero, none, never! While I cannot guarantee you a tangle-free life, there are ways to help spend more time fishing, and it starts by using the right gear for the conditions and your skill level.

Meat processors to accept donations for Hunters Helping the Hungry

LINCOLN — Hunters may begin donating deer to the Hunters Helping the Hungry (HHH) program Sept. 1, the start of the archery deer season. Eight processors will be available around the state. Three additional processors will accept deer for the program starting Nov. 14.

Dove hunting season opens Sept. 1

LINCOLN — Dove hunting season begins soon and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has some reminders for hunters, as well as recommendations for areas to hunt.

Commissioners consider 2021 bighorn sheep season

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider a staff recommendation to authorize one lottery and one auction permit for the 2021 bighorn sheep season when it meets Aug. 28 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park.

+2
Making wild game into wildly delicious food

Making wild game into wildly delicious food

One of the positives to hunting and fishing is ending up with a freezer stocked with meat. At the end of a successful year, we may have 100 pounds of fish fillets, deer roasts and pheasant breasts. So how do you create delicious meals with wild game?

Steel-plate shooting challenge for women to be held Aug. 22

 LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a Steel Plate Challenge speed-shooting competition for women from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 22 at the Weeping Water Gun Club, 3590 Scenic Drive, Weeping Water. Prior experience with rifles and handguns is required. Participants must be 1…

August outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Aug. 1 – Squirrel hunting season opens

Aug. 1 – Registration begins for Harvest Information Program

Aug. 1 – Private land antlerless elk hunting season opens

Aug. 3 – Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining deer and antelope permits, and residents and eligible landowners may purchase remaining elk permits.

Aug. 7 – Final day for bighorn sheep lottery permit applications

Aug. 10 – 2020 fall turkey permits available beginning at 1 p.m. Central Time

Aug. 13 – The Science of Animal Myths webinar, fal.cn/AnimalMyths

Aug. 13 – Family Nature Night, Skyview Lake, Norfolk, forms.gle/WVVNwcWmQ4CPcYzW7

Aug. 15 – Bullfrog season opens

Aug. 18 – Growing Up WILD educator workshop, forms.gle/huRtR9JK9NYmrQJGA

Aug. 20 – Family Nature Night, Johnson Park, Norfolk, forms.gle/op4oJCifKpu1F61u8

Aug. 20 – Antelope archery hunting season opens

Aug. 25 – Math in Nature educator workshop, forms.gle/EvkFBENo1g5uQhuJ8

Aug. 28 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners Meeting, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, Ashland

Aug. 28 – Drawing for bighorn sheep lottery permit

Aug. 28-Sept. 7 – Nebraska State Fair, Grand Island

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-