The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approved 2022-2023 waterfowl hunting season recommendations at its March 23 meeting in Nebraska City.
Staff recommended opening duck season in zones 2 and 4 a week earlier than the 2021-2022 season. Waterfowl recommendations are developed balancing hunter preferences with chronology of migration, hunter harvest, and hunter participation. Goose hunting dates in the North Central Unit start concurrently with duck season, which was strongly preferred by waterfowl hunters in Zone 2.
The commissioners also amended wildlife regulations to create additional purchase periods for big game permits. The result allows resident hunters to buy deer and antelope permits in non-draw management units before nonresidents, giving residents preference over nonresidents.
Staff also gave a report on the state’s first river otter harvest season, which closed in January. The season, which only allows trapping, opened last Nov. 1. It closed three days after the 75th otter was harvested, per Commission order.
Game and Parks’ goal is to manage and maintain healthy, thriving wildlife populations for the long term.
The pilot season will provide data about statewide river otter distribution, while continuing to allow the population to expand.
Staff members Gene Hunt of the Parks Division and Mike Remund of the Wildlife Division received 50- and 45-year service awards, respectively, in recognition for their years of service to the State of Nebraska.
Waterfowl orders
Early Teal
Low Plains — Sept. 3-18
High Plains — Sept. 3-11
Daily bag limit — six; Possession limit — 18
Youth Hunt
Zone 1 — Oct. 8-9
Zone 2 — Sept. 24-25
Zone 3 — Oct. 15-16
Zone 4 — Oct. 15-16
Daily bag — Tier 1: six ducks, with restrictions; Tier II: three ducks, any species, any sex; Possession limit — three times the daily bag limit
Duck and Coot
Zone 1 — Oct. 15-Dec. 27
Zone 2 — Oct. 1-Dec. 13 and Jan. 4-25 (High Plains)
Zone 3 — Oct. 22-Jan. 3 and Jan. 4-25 (High Plains)
Zone 4 — Oct. 22-Jan. 3
Daily bag — Tier 1: six ducks, with restrictions; Tier II: three ducks, any species, any sex; Possession limit — three times the daily bag limit
Dark Goose
Platte River Unit — Oct. 28-Feb. 9
Niobrara Unit — Oct. 28-Feb. 9
North Central Unit — Oct. 1-Jan. 13
Daily bag limit — five; Possession limit — 15
White-fronted Goose
Statewide — Oct. 1-Dec. 11 and Jan. 25-Feb. 9
Daily bag limit — two; Possession limit — six
Light Goose Regular
Season
Statewide — Oct. 1-Dec. 28 and Jan. 25-Feb. 9
Daily bag limit — 50; Possession limit — none
Light Goose Conservation Order
East Zone — Feb. 10-April 15
West Zone — Feb. 10-April 5
Rainwater Basin Zone — Feb. 10-April 5
Daily bag and possession limits — none
Crow
Statewide — Oct. 15-Dec. 15 and Jan. 13-March 14
Daily bag and possession limits — none
Falconry
Concurrent with teal, youth and regular duck season dates, plus,
Zone 1 — Feb. 25-March 10
Zone 2 — Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone
Zone 3 — High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone
Zone 4 — Feb. 25-March 10