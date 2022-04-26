The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for 2022 deer, antelope and elk hunting seasons when it meets Thursday, April 28 at Niobrara State Park.
The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. in the Eagle View Group Lodge within the park, located at 89261 522 Ave., Niobrara.
A public hearing is scheduled for proposed amendments to Commission orders pertaining to season dates, bag limits, permit quantities and areas open for deer, antelope and elk hunting. The changes will help the agency manage big game populations at socially acceptable levels, address declining mule deer populations in some areas of the state, and maintain resident access to hunting permits.
Staff will recommend:
Including the Pine Ridge deer management unit into the Mule Deer Conservation Area,
Creating permit quotas on Statewide Whitetail Buck and Restricted Statewide Buck permits,
A sales cap on nonresident either-sex or buck-only deer permits for all permits except landowner and youth,
Adjusting elk and antelope limited landowner permit quotas to 75% of the general permit quota to meet statute change, and
Minor adjustments on other deer, elk and antelope permits to meet management objectives.
The commissioners also will hear staff updates on the Take ’em Fishing challenge, the change of status of wolves, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park projects, a Lake McConaughy fisheries public meeting, walleye spawning, and shooting ranges and programs.
A complete meeting agenda can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/publicnotices.