COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Commission to consider recommendations for mountain lion season

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider recommendations for a 2021 mountain lion hunting season at its June 19 meeting in Lincoln.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

A public hearing is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. Central Time for proposed amendments to wildlife regulations pertaining to mountain lion hunting. Interested persons may attend and testify orally, but are strongly encouraged to submit written testimony before the public hearing to protect public health and assist in compliance with restrictions on public gatherings. Written testimony will be entered into the hearing record if they include a request to be included as part of the hearing record, include the name and address of the person or organization submitting the comments, and if they are received by 1 p.m. CT, June 17, 2020 by Sheri Henderson at the Lincoln office, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68503-0370 or at sheri.henderson@nebraska.gov.

Staff will recommend a mountain lion season in the Pine Ridge that would have a maximum harvest of four cats, down from eight in 2020. In addition, the number of permits available would be reduced by half compared to 2020.

The objective is to allow a harvest opportunity for mountain lions that allows the population to remain resilient and healthy while halting growth or moderately reducing the population. The proposed mountain lion regulations can be viewed at nebraska.gov/nesos/rules-and-regs/regtrack/index.cgi.

The commissioners also will hear environmental and budget reports.

Members of the public attending the meeting must wear facemasks and should not attend if they are feeling sick. Social distancing also should be practiced.

A complete agenda is available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/commissioners.

Tags

In other news

No alcohol to be allowed at McConaughy

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, working in collaboration with Ogallala and Keith County area partners, will implement actions designed to make the Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas safer and more family-friendly destinations by enhancing recreational …

Park cabins to open

Park cabins to open

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin restoring limited overnight lodging in park cabins while continuing to protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

June outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in June.

June 1-30 – Archery paddlefish season

June 5 – Final day landowners may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit in any draw unit

June 8-26 – Residents may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and eligible landowners may apply for one buck or either-sex antelope permit in available units.

June 19 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through June 30, with the possibility of an extension. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff, customers and communities by limiting our events that create opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-