Commission to certify youth fishing instructors

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at workshops in Lincoln and Kearney in the coming months.

Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staff who host educational fishing events. Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. These volunteers will have access to Game and Parks’ loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives. Instructors are encouraged to volunteer for such Game and Parks programs as Community Fishing Nights and the Outdoor Expos.

Trainings will take place in Lincoln at the Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., on Feb. 2, March 29 and April 26 from 2-6 p.m.

Another training is scheduled for May 6 at the Fort Kearny State Historical Park Visitors Center, 1020 V Road, from 6-9 p.m.

Contact Larry Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov to register, which is preferred but not required.

Tags

In other news

January calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Why would someone want to go ice fishing?

Why would someone want to go ice fishing?

Why do normally stable people go out in extremely cold weather to venture onto a frozen snow and windswept body of water to freeze their tails off and stare down through a hole in the ice to catch a fish?

January calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Jan. 2, Application period begins for Super Tag and Combo multispecies lottery permits

Jan. 5, Duck and coot hunting seasons close in Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains units

Jan. 6-27, Duck and coot hunting seasons in zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit

Jan. 13, First day of spring turkey hunting permit sales

Jan. 13, Crow hunting season opens statewide

Jan. 15, Antlerless elk season closes

Jan. 15, Youth, Landowner, Season Choice and River Antlerless, and Gifford WMA deer hunting seasons close

Jan. 17, Dark goose hunting season closes in North Central Unit

Jan. 18-Feb. 9, Statewide light goose and white-fronted goose hunting seasons

Jan. 28, Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, North Creek Child Development Center, Lincoln; ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 31, Hunting seasons close for November late doe/fawn antelope, fall turkey, pheasant, quail, partridge, grouse and squirrel

February calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in February. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Feb. 1 – Pheasants Forever State Habitat Meeting, Kearney

Feb. 2 – Buffalo Bill’s Nebraska, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Feb. 2 – Youth fishing instructor certification, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Feb 3, 10, 17, 24 – Learn to Hunt: Turkey course, The Hebron Learning Center, Hebron

Feb. 6 – Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Henzlik Hall), Lincoln

Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Archery Lunch and Learn, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Feb. 8 – Wood Duck Day, Pawnee State Recreation Area (SRA), Lincoln

Feb. 8 – Birds & Binoculars, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP), Ashland

Feb. 9 – Dark goose hunting season closes in East, Niobrara, Panhandle and Platte River units

Feb. 9 – Statewide light goose hunting season closes

Feb. 9 – White-fronted goose season closes

Feb. 10 – Light Goose Conservation Order hunting begins

Feb. 10 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Niobrara Lodge, Valentine

Feb. 10-14 – Valentine’s Day Special, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Feb. 11 – Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 11 – Pollinators and Paperbacks Educator Workshop, Elkhorn Valley Museum, Norfolk

Feb. 11 – Live Animal Talk, Kinkaider Brewing, Lincoln

Feb. 14-15 – Birds and Breakfast, Ponca SP, Ponca

Feb. 14-15 – Valentine’s Dinner, Platte River SP, Louisville

Feb. 14-16 – Valentine’s Day Getaway, Lewis and Clark SRA, Crofton

Feb. 15 – Great Backyard Bird Count, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 16 – Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 17 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Ord

Feb. 18 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Alma Municipal Golf Course, Alma

Feb. 18 – Math in Nature Educator Workshop, Educational Service Unit No. 2, Fremont

Feb. 20 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Chamber of Commerce Building, Columbus

Feb. 20 – Linking Literature and Science: Insects Educator Workshop, Tabitha Health Care Services, Lincoln

Feb. 22 – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Winter Wildlife Tracking, Platte River SP, Louisville

Feb. 22 – Winter Wildlife Tracking, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Feb. 29 – Cottontail and jackrabbit hunting seasons close

Feb. 29 – Bobcat, raccoon, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, mink, red fox, gray fox and badger hunting and trapping seasons close

Crime map


Give us your
best caption

caption contest

Click the photo to write a caption and have a chance to win a free subscription to the Norfolk Daily News. Each week the winning caption will be featured in "Worth a Shot" in Saturday's Daily News.


-