Commission seeks input on proposed waterfowl changes

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input on proposed changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for the 2021-2022 hunting seasons.

Based on input received last November, Game and Parks is proposing boundary changes to several duck zones and two dark (Canada) goose units. The duck zone changes would affect areas in portions of Adams, Buffalo, Butler, Colfax, Custer, Dodge, Furnas, Gage, Gosper, Greeley, Hamilton, Harlan, Holt, Howard, Jefferson, Merrick, Otoe, Platte, Polk, Rock, Saline, Saunders, Sherman, Valley and Washington counties.

Proposed changes to dark goose units are in Brown and Cherry counties, and in Washington County. In addition, there is a proposal to combine the current Panhandle, Platte River, East and Niobrara Units into one unit.

Hunters can find more information and provide input by visiting  OutdoorNebraska.gov/duckgoosezones.

Hunters can download maps and follow instructions provided to submit input. Game and Parks will accept input until Feb. 29. Input from this round will determine what changes will be forwarded to the Game and Parks Board of Commissioners and, ultimately, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Unfortunately, we could not make changes to all the responses we received in November,” said Mark Vrtiska, Game and Parks’ waterfowl program manager. “We examined each suggestion and there are a lot of factors to consider before taking a suggested change and proposing it. Thanks to all the hunters that provided input.”

Tyler Thelen of Norfolk caught this catfish — estimated at 25 to 30 pounds — at Grove Lake near Royal on Jan. 25. The fish was much bigger than the normal 5- to 10-pounders normally caught in the lake, said Merl Thelen of Norfolk

Norfolk Archery Club tournament

The Norfolk Archery Club will host its 10th annual scholarship indoor 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 and 9, at the Madison County Fairgrounds, 401 W. 6th St. in Madison.

February calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in February. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Feb. 1 – Pheasants Forever State Habitat Meeting, Kearney

Feb. 2 – Buffalo Bill’s Nebraska, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Feb. 2 – Youth fishing instructor certification, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Feb 3, 10, 17, 24 – Learn to Hunt: Turkey course, The Hebron Learning Center, Hebron

Feb. 6 – Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Henzlik Hall), Lincoln

Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Archery Lunch and Learn, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Feb. 8 – Wood Duck Day, Pawnee State Recreation Area (SRA), Lincoln

Feb. 8 – Birds & Binoculars, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP), Ashland

Feb. 9 – Dark goose hunting season closes in East, Niobrara, Panhandle and Platte River units

Feb. 9 – Statewide light goose hunting season closes

Feb. 9 – White-fronted goose season closes

Feb. 10 – Light Goose Conservation Order hunting begins

Feb. 10 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Niobrara Lodge, Valentine

Feb. 10-14 – Valentine’s Day Special, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Feb. 11 – Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 11 – Pollinators and Paperbacks Educator Workshop, Elkhorn Valley Museum, Norfolk

Feb. 11 – Live Animal Talk, Kinkaider Brewing, Lincoln

Feb. 14-15 – Birds and Breakfast, Ponca SP, Ponca

Feb. 14-15 – Valentine’s Dinner, Platte River SP, Louisville

Feb. 14-16 – Valentine’s Day Getaway, Lewis and Clark SRA, Crofton

Feb. 15 – Great Backyard Bird Count, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 16 – Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 17 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Ord

Feb. 18 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Alma Municipal Golf Course, Alma

Feb. 18 – Math in Nature Educator Workshop, Educational Service Unit No. 2, Fremont

Feb. 20 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Chamber of Commerce Building, Columbus

Feb. 20 – Linking Literature and Science: Insects Educator Workshop, Tabitha Health Care Services, Lincoln

Feb. 22 – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Winter Wildlife Tracking, Platte River SP, Louisville

Feb. 22 – Winter Wildlife Tracking, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Feb. 29 – Cottontail and jackrabbit hunting seasons close

Feb. 29 – Bobcat, raccoon, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, mink, red fox, gray fox and badger hunting and trapping seasons close

