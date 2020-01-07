Commission reports results of chronic wasting disease tests

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has tallied the results of its sampling efforts for chronic wasting disease in deer during the November 2019 firearm season, and the results show the presence of chronic wasting disease in Howard County of central Nebraska for the first time.

Game and Parks conducted chronic wasting disease sampling at deer check stations in northwestern and northeastern Nebraska during the firearm deer season by removing lymph nodes for testing.

Deer that tested positive for the disease are listed at outdoornebraska.org/chronicwastingdisease, and the hunters who harvested those animals are being contacted by Game and Parks.

There were 169 positives from 1,803 deer sampled in the Pine Ridge, Plains, Missouri, Elkhorn, Calamus East and Loup East management units. Only mule deer were sampled in the Pine Ridge, only whitetails were sampled in the Missouri, Calamus East, Elkhorn and Loup East units, while both whitetails and mule deer were sampled in the Plains unit.

“The goal of this effort is to assess the spread and prevalence of the disease through periodic testing in each region of the state, which helps biologists predict when and if future effects on deer numbers may occur,” said Todd Nordeen, Game and Parks big game research and disease program manager. Testing will continue in select regions of the state in coming years.

Although present in Colorado and Wyoming for several decades prior, chronic wasting disease was first confirmed in Nebraska in 2000 in Kimball County. Since 1997, Game and Parks staff have tested nearly 55,000 deer and found 800 that tested positive. Chronic wasting disease has now been found in 43 of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

Chronic wasting disease attacks the brain of an infected deer, elk or moose, eventually causing emaciation, listlessness, excessive salivation and death. It is generally believed that chronic wasting disease is transmitted from animal to animal through exchange of body fluids, but other modes of transmission may exist.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has no reports of chronic wasting disease infecting people; however, hunters should cautiously handle and process deer and avoid consuming animals that test positive or look sick. The CDC also recommends that any deer harvested in a known chronic wasting disease endemic area should have that animal tested. Livestock and other animals not in the deer family do not appear susceptible to chronic wasting disease.

Hunters can help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease by using proper carcass disposal methods.

Learn those methods and more about chronic wasting disease at outdoorNebraska.org/chronicwastingdisease or cwd-info.org.

Tags

In other news

Commission reports results of chronic wasting disease tests

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has tallied the results of its sampling efforts for chronic wasting disease in deer during the November 2019 firearm season, and the results show the presence of chronic wasting disease in Howard County of central Nebraska for the first time.

Changes to sport fishing takes effect

Changes to sport fishing takes effect

LINCOLN — Anglers should be aware of changes to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission sport fishing orders that will take effect Jan. 1, 2020. The changes pertain to daily bag limits, possession limits, length limits and open areas.

Choose proper equipment for safe, comfortable ice-fishing

Choose proper equipment for safe, comfortable ice-fishing

LINCOLN — Ice-fishing can be a great way to beat cabin fever and it can be one of the best times of the year to catch fish. However, to take advantage of ice-fishing opportunities, some gear is essential to make the experience safe, comfortable and productive.

January calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Jan. 1, First Day Hike, Platte River State Park (SP), Louisville; Chadron SP, Chadron; Fort Kearny State Recreation Area (SRA), Kearney; Johnson Lake SRA, Elwood; Ash Hollow State Historical Park (SHP), Lewellen; Buffalo Bill SHP, North Platte; Smith Falls SP, Valentine; Red Willow SRA, McCook; Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering; Ponca SP, Ponca; Indian Cave SP, Shubert; Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland; Mormon Island SRA, Doniphan; Branched Oak SRA, Raymond; Rock Creek Station SHP, Fairbury; Wagon Train SRA, Hickman

Jan. 2, Application period begins for Super Tag and Combo multispecies lottery permits

Jan. 3, Christmas Bird Count for Kids, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 4, Custer and the Royal Buffalo Hunt of 1872, Fort Atkinson SHP, Fort Calhoun

Jan. 5, Duck and coot hunting seasons close in Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains units

Jan. 6, Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Jan. 6-27, Duck and coot hunting seasons in zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit

Jan. 7, Big game informational meeting, David City Auditorium, David City

Jan. 8, Prescribed burn training workshop, Ainsworth Community Center, Ainsworth

Jan. 9, Big game informational meeting, American Legion, Bennet; Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 11, Cold Day, Warm Hearts and Family Fun, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Jan. 11, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Holmes Lake, Lincoln

Jan. 13, First day of spring turkey hunting permit sales

Jan. 13, Crow hunting season opens statewide

Jan. 13, Big game informational meeting, Chadron State College Student Center, Chadron

Jan. 14, Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 14, Big game informational meeting, Custer County Fairgrounds Extension Building, Broken Bow

Jan. 14, Birds and Books Educator Workshop, Educational Service Unit (ESU) No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 15, Antlerless elk season closes

Jan. 15, Youth, Landowner, Season Choice and River Antlerless, and Gifford WMA deer hunting seasons close

Jan. 15, Prescribed burn training workshop, Red Cloud Community Center, Red Cloud

Jan. 15, Big game informational meeting Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Scottsbluff/Gering

Jan. 16, Prescribed burn training workshop, Lancaster County UNL Extension, Lincoln

Jan. 16, Big game informational meeting, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, Ogallala; St. Paul Civic Center, St. Paul

Jan. 17, Dark goose hunting season closes in North Central Unit

Jan. 17, Prescribed burn training workshop, Upper Loup Natural Resources District, Thedford

Jan. 18, Nebraska Fish and Game Association Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Yanney Heritage Park ERC, Kearney

Jan. 18-Feb. 9, Statewide light goose and white-fronted goose hunting seasons

Jan. 19, Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 19, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Fort Kearny Lake No. 6, Kearney

Jan. 21, Prescribed burn training workshop, North Platte NRD, Scottsbluff

Jan. 21, Insect Investigations Educator Workshop, ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 22, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

Jan. 23, Prescribed burn training workshop, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 28, Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, North Creek Child Development Center, Lincoln; ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 31, Hunting seasons close for November late doe/fawn antelope, fall turkey, pheasant, quail, partridge, grouse and squirrel

Crime map

Literary Corner


Give us your
best caption

caption contest

Click the photo to write a caption and have a chance to win a free subscription to the Norfolk Daily News. Each week the winning caption will be featured in "Worth a Shot" in Saturday's Daily News.


-