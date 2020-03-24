Commission adopts waterfowl season recommendations

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission adopted 2020/2021 waterfowl hunting season recommendations at its March 20 meeting in Hastings. Before approving, commissioners changed some duck season dates in zones 2 and 3 to allow for a Saturday opening day.
The 2020-21 waterfowl season dates are:
Early Teal — Low Plains: Sept. 5-20; High Plains: Sept. 5-13; Daily bag limit: six; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit
Youth Waterfowl — Zone 1: Oct. 3-4; Zone 2: Sept. 26-27; Zone 3: Oct. 17-18; Zone 4: Sept. 26-27; Daily bag and possession limits same as regular duck season
Duck and Coot — Zone 1: Oct. 10-Dec. 22; Zone 2: Oct. 3-Dec. 15 and Jan. 6-27; Zone 3: Oct. 24-Jan. 5 and Jan. 6-27; Zone 4: Oct. 3-Dec. 15; Daily bag limit: six (with restrictions); Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit
Dark Goose — East Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Niobrara Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; North Central Unit: Oct. 3-Jan. 15; Panhandle Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Platte River Unit: Oct. 26-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: five; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit
White-fronted Goose — Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 6 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: two; Possession limit: Three times the daily bag limit
Light Goose Regular Season — Statewide: Oct. 3-Dec. 23 and Jan. 16-Feb. 7; Daily bag limit: 50; Possession limit: none
Light Goose Conservation Order — East Zone: Feb. 8-April 15; West Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Rainwater Basin Zone: Feb. 8-April 5; Daily bag and possession limits: none
Crow — Statewide: Oct. 15-Dec. 15 and Jan. 13-March 14
Falconry — Concurrent with teal, youth and regular duck season dates, plus, Zone 1: Feb. 25-March 10; Zone 2: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 3: Low Plains: Feb. 25-March 10; High Plains: Concurrent with all duck season dates in High Plains Zone; Zone 4: Feb. 25-March 10
The commissioners also heard a report on waterfowl boundary changes. In April, they are expected to vote on those changes, which eventually could go into effect in the fall of 2021.
In other business, the commissioners approved staff recommendations for park regulations that, in part, ban the possession of alcohol at Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas, where the consumption of alcohol already had been prohibited. Exceptions include areas operating with a lease agreement with Game and Parks or traveling directly to or from a privately lease area such as a cabin. The regulations can be viewed at sos.nebraska.gov.
Staff will continue to work with a Keith County advisory committee on future opportunities for park improvements at the two areas.
Commissioners also approved the trade of a 160-acre tract in Brown County known as South Twin Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) for a 140-acre tract in Rock County known as Peterson Lake and designated the acquired tract Peterson Lake WMA.