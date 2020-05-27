COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Commission accepts grant applications for outdoor projects

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting grant applications to promote outdoor recreation facilities and amenities for political subdivision parks and outdoor recreation areas through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund is administered by the National Park Service for outdoor recreation projects.

Eligible projects include, but are not limited to, ball fields, soccer fields, swimming pools, picnicking facilities, playgrounds, pool renovations, splash pads, park acquisitions and development, and park related support facilities.

 All projects must encourage outdoor recreation and be in accordance with the Action Plan outlined in the State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

Project sponsors must be political subdivisions, such as cities, county governments or Natural Resource Districts. The fund provides reimbursable matching grants for up to 50 percent of the project costs.

These grant applications will only be accepted through Game and Parks’ new online grant application system portal.

The LWCF grant request for each project may be between $40,000 and $400,000, equating to $80,000 to $800,000 in total project costs.

The fund was established by Congress in 1964 to ensure access to outdoor recreation resources and to provide money to governments to purchase land, water and wetlands to benefit all.

The primary source of revenue for the fund is from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.

Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Information and applicable materials are available at OutdoorNebraska.gov/lwcf. Approved grants will be announced in January.

For more information, contact Schuyler Sampson at 402-471-5283 or schuyler.sampson@nebraska.gov.

Tags

In other news

Fishing provides calming escape from stress of life

Fishing provides calming escape from stress of life

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us in one way or another. We have been staying at home for the most part with trips pretty much only being made to the grocery store, gas station or nearby trail for exercise.

Commission accepts grant applications for outdoor projects

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting grant applications to promote outdoor recreation facilities and amenities for political subdivision parks and outdoor recreation areas through the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Commission urges safety while boating

Commission urges safety while boating

LINCOLN — Nebraskans will enjoy this summer boating on waters across the state. Last week marked National Safe Boating Week, May 16-22, 2020, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission urged boaters to keep safety the top priority. Boaters and paddlers should not take safety for granted. Gam…

Game and Parks expanding camping opportunities

Game and Parks expanding camping opportunities

Camping will be allowed again on a first-come, first-served basis starting Friday, May 22, at Smith Falls State Park, 35 state recreation areas and wildlife management areas, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has announced.

Public urged to leave wildlife babies alone

LINCOLN — It is natural for some people who see a young wild animal apparently abandoned by its mother to want to rescue it. The correct course of action is to leave it alone.

May outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in May.

May 8 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

May 18-June 5 – Eligible landowners may apply for one elk permit

May 31 – Spring turkey seasons close

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through May 31. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff and customers by removing opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities and events and by maintaining clean facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-