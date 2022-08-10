Access to certain areas of parks in North Central Nebraska and the Panhandle will be temporarily closed to make way for improvements.
Mike Morava, regional superintendent for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said each of the projects is being started early enough in the fall to be finished before visitation peaks next year.
Smith Falls State Park near Valentine — including access to Nebraska’s tallest waterfall, Smith Falls — will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, through May 2023 as workers replace the aging wooden walkway that leads to it. The 500-foot walkway will be replaced with durable composite decking on a steel frame.
At Keller Park State Recreation Area near Ainsworth, the campground will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 6, through May 2023 as workers upgrade the electrical service to the campsites. Following the upgrade, all 24 electrical sites at Keller will have 50-amp service.
At Fort Robinson State Park near Crawford, the Soldier Creek Campground along Highway 20 will be closed Monday, Sept. 12, through May 2023 to make way for an electrical upgrade. Following the project, the campground’s 70 electrical sites will all provide 50-amp service. The park’s recently expanded Red Cloud Campground will remain open until Friday, Sept. 30, and the campground near the Mare Barn that usually serves visitors with horses will remain open through the November firearm deer season.