A City Nature Challenge is coming to Madison County this spring. Groups in the county can learn how to participate by joining a virtual meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The City Nature Challenge, run by the California Academy of Sciences and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, is a global event motivating people to find and document wildlife in and around their cities; participants record their observations using an app or an online platform, such as iNaturalist.
Organizations, community groups, Scout troops, schools and classrooms may participate in this event, which connects people in urban areas to nature and each other. This happens while they collect urban biodiversity data available to use for science, management and conservation. This City Nature Challenge, scheduled for Friday, April 29 through Monday, May 2, is for all cities and towns in Madison County.
To register for the virtual meeting, email Madison County CNC to Jamie Bachmann at Jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.