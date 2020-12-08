Celebrate the holiday season at Ponca State Park, where you can enjoy a multitude of wintertime activities, including Christmas in the Woods.

Christmas in the Woods is an opportunity for families to spend quality time together. There is a Christmas Tree Hunt for 16 decorated trees. One tree just has a red bow that can be decorate d with some bird friendly garland.

There is also a Holiday Coloring Contest available. To enter, color or sketch a picture on an 8.5-by-11 sheet of paper under the theme of “My Favorite Ponca Winter Memory.” Enter your artwork by email to ngpc.ponca@nebraska.gov or drop in themailbox located at the entrance to the Resource and Education Center before Jan. 2. Include full name, age, full address, and phone or email.

Prizes will be mailed andart work will be featured on the park’s Facebook page Ponca State Park NE.

There is a new type of guided hike set up along the Old Oak Trail for a learning experience guided by you. Learn about the plants, park history and restoration work along this easy to moderate 1.2 mile loop trail.

The hiking fun doesn’t stop there. Explore the Tristate Overlook Trail, where ten winter gnomes have been hidden. While on your adventures keep an eye out for Sasquatch.

For a fill list of all the Christmas in the Woods activities check out the Facebook page. For more information, call Ponca State Park at 402-755-2284 or email ngpc.ponca@nebraska.gov

