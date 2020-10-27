You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Check boats, docks for invasive aquatic hitchhikers

LINCOLN — As the weather turns cooler, Nebraskans are urged to check boats, boat lifts and docks for invasive species when removing them from water bodies for the winter.

Damaging aquatic hitchhikers like zebra mussels can live up to two weeks out of water, and several lakes across the Midwest are first noticed to be infested by people removing boats, lifts and docks for the winter.

Young zebra mussels — or veligers — are invisible to the naked eye and can be spread through drops of water left undrained.

All boat lifts and docks should remain out of the water and dried for 21 days before placing them into another water body.

A zebra mussel is a highly invasive aquatic species that looks like a D-shaped clam, with alternating light and dark bands. Most zebra mussels are less than an inch long. They form dense colonies and filter large quantities of plankton from water, decreasing the food supply for native species. In addition, these mussels pollute swimming areas with sharp shells and clog water intake pipes.

The Missouri River has an existing zebra mussel population along its entire length downstream of Gavins Point Dam. Lewis and Clark Lake, Lake Yankton and the Offutt Base Lake are the only other confirmed Nebraska waters that have established zebra mussel populations.

“Once established, zebra mussels are almost impossible to remove or control, so prevention is the best tool we have to protect Nebraska’s water bodies,” said Kristopher Stahr, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission aquatic invasive species program manager. “We need the public’s help to ensure that the lakes and rivers we all enjoy remain free of invasive species.”

Game and Parks regulations require anglers, hunters and boaters conduct clean, drain and dry procedures before leaving a water body and are not allowed to arrive at a water body with any water from another water body. Visit stopaquatichitchhikers.org for details and for more information on aquatic invasive species.

Report any suspected observation of zebra mussels or other aquatic invasive species to Game and Parks at 531-500-3746 or at neinvasives.com.

Tags

In other news

Use caution to avoid hitting deer

LINCOLN — Deer are more active this time of the fall. Crops are being harvested and deer breeding season is in full swing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has suggestions to help drivers avoid deer-vehicle accidents and lessen the risk of injury or vehicle damage.

Stubble Access Guide released

 LINCOLN — The recently released 2020-2021 Stubble Access Guide highlights more than 40,000 additional acres of wheat and milo stubble and adjacent upland habitat land open for public access hunting in western Nebraska.

Waterfowl season looks good

Waterfowl season looks good

Those of us living in the upper Midwest are located in the Central Flyway, where waterfowl from the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories migrate south through North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, portions of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Oklahom…

Outdoor Adventures: Snagging success

Outdoor Adventures: Snagging success

Jami (left) and Bailey Legate are shown with the paddlefish they snagged recently below Gavins Point Dam. Jami's fish measured 34.5 inches and Bailey’s was 45.5 inches long and 35 pounds.

Public invited to review, comment on statewide outdoor recreation plan

LINCOLN — The public is invited to review and comment on the 2021-2025 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan: Guiding Success in Nebraska Outdoor Recreation until Nov. 6, 2020. This Plan is required by the National Park Service to be updated every five years to maintain eligibility…

Rainbow trout stockings scheduled for ponds, lakes

LINCOLN — Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and state park and recreation area lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

October outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following are highlights of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get a more complete listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Oct. 1 – The Science of Wildlife Diseases, online webinar

Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River

Oct. 3 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit

Oct. 3 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4

Oct. 3-4 – Youth waterfowl hunting season opens in Zone 1

Oct. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Oct. 4 – Muzzleloader antelope hunting season closes

Oct. 8 – The Science of Fungi, online webinar

Oct. 10 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1

Oct. 10-25 – Firearm antelope hunting season

Oct. 9, 16, 23 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Movie Night, Indian Cave State Park (SP), Shubert

Oct. 10 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Haunted Drive Thru, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 10, 17 – Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Oct. 10, 17, 24 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Campsite Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 15 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Ogallala

Oct. 17 – 33rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus State Recreation Area (SRA), Burwell

Oct. 17-18 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3

Oct. 22 – The Science of Snakes, online webinar

Oct. 23-25 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook

Oct. 24 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 3

Oct. 24-25 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons statewide

Oct. 26 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units

Oct. 29 – The Science of Nebraska Fish, online webinar

Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Early antlerless elk hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide

Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.