They may not be the prettiest fish in the world, but they’re great fighters and great eating.
Channel catfish inhabit most rivers, reservoirs and lakes and, because of the strange baits and smelly stuff, a lot of anglers don’t fish for them.
Baits include chicken livers, stink baits, chicken liver, rough fish, minnows, shad, chubs, worms, frogs, grasshoppers, nightcrawlers, gizzard shad, suckers, skipjack, herring, blood baits, crawfish, shrimp, pieces of cut-baits and cheese bait.
They also may be caught on bullheads, and other gamefish, but in Nebraska and other states, the only game fish that can be used are sunfish, perch, bluegill and other game fish that have to be come from water that leads into the water you’re fishing. So check your state’s fishing regulations to be sure if you’re safe to use them.
During the colder water time of the year, they’ll be deep. With rising water temps, they move upstream. This is when you’ll find them hiding out in the current breaks, where the current is forced to go around those created by logjams and other structures that allow them to wait comfortably for their next meal to drift in.
Because of the snag-infested locations they inhabit, you may want to use heavier equipment and make sure your tackle is up to the test.
These heavier line for larger catfish, at least 65-pound braided line or 30-pound green monofilament line and a medium heavy rod, as channel catfish can grow to enormous weights. The largest in Nebraska was 41 pounds, 8 ounces, and in South Dakota and Iowa, the records are 67-8 and 38-2, respectively.
Channel catfish have one of the most highly developed senses of taste, using the barbells (whiskers) on the outside of their mouth and the taste receptors (sensors) on the inside of their mouth. It’s said they can smell baits up to 15 feet away in flowing water, as the scent carries quite a ways downstream, drawing cats upstream from greater distances.
For those anglers who use stink baits, the hook generally used is a colored plastic tube with holes punched up and down the body and a treble hook at the bottom. I use a stink bait that adheres to my bait longer.
There are many hook sizes available, depending on what catfish you’re after, with circle hooks the most popular type hook used by cat fishermen. Other hooks used, depending on the weight of fish you’re targeting, require 5/0 to 7/0 hooks.
In those snag-infested areas that channels live in, to keep from becoming hung up, some anglers use slip bobber rigs that allow their bait to drift above the snags or weeds. They attach a small split shot or knot as a bobber stop, slip a sinker just big enough to keep your float upright, with a hook baited with cut bait.
No matter how you fish for cats, you’re going to have a fight on your hands and some excellent eating when you get home.