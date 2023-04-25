A new era has dawned in Nebraska for turkey hunters. Because of the turkey declines in parts of the state, Nebraska Game and Parks adopted revised regulations on turkey hunting.
The season dates are the same as normal with everything ending Wednesday, May 31. March 25 was the opening of archery season in Nebraska, April 8 was the start of the youth shotgun season, followed by the shotgun season a week later.
Successful turkey hunters have a new requirement to telecheck turkeys, which is similar to what archery and muzzleloader hunters do. Anytime a turkey is harvested, hunters must check that via Game and Parks’ telecheck system. That can be over the phone, internet or by new mobile app, GoOutdoorsNE.
Each hunter's limit is now two turkeys in the spring season and one in the fall. Another new change is that hunters can harvest only one bird a day. This helps spread out the harvest and takes the pressure off the turkey population.
There is a new permit system that has changed the system a little bit. That change is not only about purchasing permits, but also pertains to how hunters decide paper or e-paper. Hunters need to make a choice, but before they buy that permit, they must go into their profile on the permit system and select paper or e-tagging. Whichever option selected is the only permit they get, with no changes later on. Therefore, if hunters select e-tagging, they won’t get a physical copy of their permit, and everything will be handled from the app GoOutdoorsNE. To cancel a tag on the paper, hunters punch out the date, male, female to cancel it, but with the e-paper, they go on the app to cancel it, going through the same process as a paper tag but on their phone.
Telecheck comes after hunters shoot a turkey and cancel the tag. Then they must check the bird, using their phone to do so. Questions that will be asked include the sex of the bird, age of the bird, the county in which it was harvested and more. It’s easy and simple to do on the app. For those using a paper permit, the phone number for the telecheck is listed on the permit, or they can go to the Game and Parks website to do it online. They’ll get a confirmation number once they’re done, so make sure that number gets noted on the permit. According to regulations, hunters have 48 hours to check that bird using a regular permit. For those who are going to breast that bird out, they have to check it before crossing state lines.
Struggling to find places to turkey hunt? Some areas that are for public use are the Public Wildlife Mansion area and state recreation areas. Game and Parks even found private landowners who offer walk-on hunting that can take place. To find those private lands or ask the owner if you can hunt, see the public access atlas (2022-2023) or go to outdoornebraska.gov/maps to find the online version of the atlas.
Game and Parks also has listed the conservation officers on page 26 of the guidebook, so hunters can call whenever they see a broken regulation, law or any violations. Another way is go to Nebraska Wildlife Crime Stoppers (outdoornebraska.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/wildlife-crime-stoppers/) to fill out the online submission form to report violations.
* * *
Want to learn more?
The regulations may be found on page 5 of the 2023 turkey guidebook or by going to the Nebraska Game and Parks website at outdoornebraska.gov and searching for hunting guides to find the turkey guide.