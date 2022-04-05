A regulation change made by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission allows Nebraska hunters to buy deer and antelope permits in non-draw management units before nonresidents.
The commissioners, at their March 23 meeting in Nebraska City, amended wildlife regulations to create additional purchase periods for big game permits. The result gives residents preference over nonresidents.
Pending final approval by the state, the 2022 big game permit and preference point purchase periods are:
Period 1
June 13-24 — Residents and nonresidents may apply for a preference point or one deer permit in the following draw units: Platte Mule Deer Conservation Area, Frenchman MDCA.
Residents and eligible landowners may apply for a preference point or one antelope permit in the following draw units: Banner North, Banner South, Box Butte East, Box Butte West, Cherry, Cheyenne, Dismal, Eastern Sandhills Garden, North Sioux, Prairie Muzzleloader and North Sioux Muzzleloader.
Results of the draw will be available by July 1. Successful applicants will have until July 15 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in the applicant losing preference points and forfeiting the permit.
Forfeited permits may be made available to the next unsuccessful applicant, then go to periods 7 and 8.
Period 2
July 11-Close of seasons — Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may buy any unlimited deer and antelope permits.
Period 3
July 12-Close of seasons — Residents may buy any limited deer permits.
Period 4
July 13-Close of seasons — Residents may buy any limited antelope permits.
Period 5
July 25-Close of seasons — Nonresidents may buy any limited deer permits.
Period 6
July 26-Close of seasons — Nonresidents may buy any limited antelope permits.
Period 7
Aug. 1-Close of seasons — Residents and nonresidents may buy any remaining draw unit deer permits.
Period 8
Aug. 2-Close of seasons — Residents, nonresidents and eligible landowners may buy any remaining draw unit antelope permits.
Elk permits have separate dates and remain unaffected by this change.
All applications begin on the first day of each period at 1 p.m.