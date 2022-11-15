Hunters in the Midwest are patiently waiting for the waterfowl migrations coming in from the Canadian Arctic as the waterfowl fly south to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.
Those of us who enjoy hunting waterfowl in the Central Flyway should have decent flights coming through our area.
South Dakota’s senior waterfowl biologist, Rocco Murano, indicated “that ducks and geese are starting to migrate from the north, and through the Dakotas with gadwalls, wigeon, green-winged teal, pintails, Canada geese, white-fronted geese and even a few small flocks of snow geese.”
In South Dakota there should be numerous hunting opportunities and bird concentrations with duck and goose numbers on the rise in some areas. The dry conditions along the Central Flyway continue to impact waterfowl hunting opportunities and bird concentrations, but duck and goose numbers are on the rise in some areas.
As of last month, Murano indicated that “they’re beginning to see new ducks and geese arriving in South Dakota.”
“The northern tier of counties up against the North Dakota border in the northeast corner of the state are probably where we’re getting most of the reports, and that is the region that has the best water conditions,” Murano said. “Larger water bodies in this part of the state are also starting to hold larger concentrations of diving ducks, including redheads, buffleheads and some scaup and canvasbacks.”
Just in the past weeks, birds have been utilizing shallow bays on large lakes in response to the increased foot traffic on public ground from pheasant hunters, as well as the few mornings we had ice on some of the smaller sloughs. The birds really don’t have any reason to leave the state, but they are moving around. These larger water bodies would be a good place to scout if you’re trying to find ducks that seem to have left an area.
But Murano said, “Hunters looking to set up on these larger water bodies are going to have to deal with lower water levels.”
According to Bruce Toay, Ducks Unlimited manager of conservation programs in South Dakota, “we just continue to get drier, and wetland levels that were in pretty good shape a month ago are now showing a muddy border. Hunters who want to be on the water may have to get a little creative with their concealment in order to be at the water’s edge.
“On the flip side, field hunters are going to benefit from the pace of the fall harvest.”
“For mallard hunters, we are still waiting on any significant push of those ducks into South Dakota,” Toay said. “Based on what I’m hearing on how dry things are getting in North Dakota and southern Saskatchewan, I wouldn’t be surprised if, when the weather changes up north, we do see a large influx of both ducks and geese, as there just isn’t much water to stop them between there and here.”
Water levels are low throughout Nebraska, according to Ted LaGrange, wetland program manager with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, but the state and its federal partners are doing what they can to put water on the landscape.
“Hunters in Nebraska are facing extremely difficult conditions, as the state continues to experience an extended period of drought that has left wetlands, canals, creeks and even rivers high and dry.”
“I think in my 30 years of work here in Nebraska, I’ve seen the Platte River go dry several times. It’s not normal, but it’s not entirely unheard of, either,” LaGrange said. “There are obviously no guarantees, but the portion of the river that is dry near Grand Island typically comes back up as farmers upstream complete their surface water allocations used for irrigating crops, and the temperatures start to cool. We could still use a good shot of rain, however.”
Indications are that in some areas, as long as they have had decent precipitation, waterfowl numbers should be good.
The best waterfowl hunting in our area occurs when both North Dakota and South Dakota have cold weather, when the ponds and other water the waterfowl rely on are iced over.
If cold weather happens to hit the waters north of I-90, the waterfowl will be pushed south and if we still have open water and open fields, we will have excellent waterfowl hunting in southeastern South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska.