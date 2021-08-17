LINCOLN — In celebration of 100 Years of State Parks, Schramm Park State Recreation Area is hosting a free evening of live music and outdoor fun Saturday, Aug. 21.
Enjoy live music from 5-8 p.m. from the Omaha-based band 37 Years, which will play favorites from the 60s- and 70s-eras. Visitors can participate in outdoor activities such as fishing with a Youth Fishing Instructor, canoeing, visiting with a geologist, learning about watchable wildlife, exploring nature photography, meeting Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists, and playing yard games. Food trucks will be available. There will be a guided hike at 8 p.m. to look for bats, owls, insects and other nocturnal animals.
A park permit is required of each vehicle entering the park and may be purchased at the park or at outdoornebraska.org. The Schramm Education Center closes at 5 p.m.
Find more information in the event’s calendar entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.