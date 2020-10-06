You have permission to edit this article.
Carrizales shoots first perfect score

LINCOLN — Twelve-year-old Gavin Carrizales shot the first perfect score in history of the Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational on Sept. 26 at Pressey Wildlife Management Area south of Broken Bow.

The Scottsbluff sixth-grader hit all 40 silhouette targets to win the championship in just his second year of eligibility. He had the second-highest score in the 2019 shoot at 34.

The annual event, which was established in 1977, is open to all Hunter Education graduates who are at least 11 years old and have not graduated high school.

The Panhandle showed its strength as High Boy winner Austin Rahmig of McGrew had the second-highest score of the day at 39. High Girl winner Danika Bohl of Mitchell had a 38.

Carrizales, Rahmig, Bohl and Laney Bohl won the team championship for the second year in a row. Their Western Nebraska 4-H Team hit 144 of 160 targets, a 25-target improvement from 2019.

The 74 competitors fired 40 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition with a rifle unsupported and off hand at steel silhouette targets. Each shot 10 shots at targets that were 43, 66, 84 and 109 yards in distance.

The results are:

Individual Awards

State Champion — Gavin Carrizales, Scottsbluff, 40 of 40

High Girl — 1. Danika Bohl, Mitchell, 38; 2. Lilly Hanley, Lincoln, 31; 3. Keiziah Connell, Waterbury, 28

High Boy — 1. Austin Rahmig, McGrew, 39; 2. Wyatt Hebbert, Ashby, 34; 3. Colt Dittbrenner, Beatrice, 31

Class B — 1. Cabe Schluckebier, Seward, 31; 2. Ethan Wooldrik, West Point, 30; 3. Beau Ruskamp, Pender, 28

Light Scope — 1. Evan Oltmans, Beatrice, 26; 2. Sara Thomsen, Pierce, 25; 3. Jaden, Guernsey, Pickrell, 25

Senior Division — 1. Braden Hiser, Seward, 28; 2. Caleb Pobanz, Grand Island, 28; 3. Emily Eilers, Wayne, 28

Unclassified — 1. Nate Kaup, West Point, 30; 2. Caydence Schumacher, Clearwater, 27; 3. Nathan Kastens, Anselmo, 26

Heavy Scope — 1. Andrew Enns, Holmesville, 27; 2. Dylan Glendy, Broken Bow, 26; 3. Andrew Borgelt, Wisner, 26

Junior Division — 1. Carter Anson, Winside, 27; 2. Isaac Enns, Holmesville, 27; 3. Laney Bohl, Mitchell, 27

Light Iron — 1. Tanner Kudera, Battle Creek, 12; 2. Braeden Anderson, Gothenburg, 12; 3. Matthew Dailey, Thedford, 12

Best Novice — Tristan Connell, Waterbury, 17

Novice Light Scope — 1. Gage Andersen, Gothenburg, 16

Novice Heavy Scope — 1. Seth Chandler, Anselmo, 14

Team Awards

Overall High Score — Western Nebraska 4-H Team (Austin Rahmig, Danika Bohl, Gavin Carrizales, Laney Bohl), 144 of 160

4-H Division — 1. Cuming County Sharpshooters (Andrew Borgelt, Beau Ruskamp, Ethan Wooldrik, Nate Kaup), 114 of 160; 2. Homestead 4-H No. 1, 108; 3. Wayne County Sharp Shooters, 106

School Division — 1. Anselmo-Merna (Cort West, Joel Finney, Troy Kirkpatrick, Seth Chandler), 83 of 160; 2. Missed Again, 49; 3. Litchfield No. 1, 37

Open Division — 1. The Misfits (Braden Hiser, Cabe Schluckebier, Kyle Rote, Wyatt Hebbert), 117 of 160; 2. Brandon’s Angles, 104; 3. Team G & K, 91

October outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following are highlights of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in October. Get a more complete listing at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov.

Oct. 1 – The Science of Wildlife Diseases, online webinar

Oct. 1-31 – Paddlefish snagging season in specific area of Missouri River

Oct. 3 – Dark goose hunting season opens in North Central unit

Oct. 3 – Light goose hunting regular season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – White-fronted goose hunting season opens statewide

Oct. 3 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zones 2 and 4

Oct. 3-4 – Youth waterfowl hunting season opens in Zone 1

Oct. 3-4 – Living history, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Oct. 4 – Muzzleloader antelope hunting season closes

Oct. 8 – The Science of Fungi, online webinar

Oct. 10 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 1

Oct. 10-25 – Firearm antelope hunting season

Oct. 9, 16, 23 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Movie Night, Indian Cave State Park (SP), Shubert

Oct. 10 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Haunted Drive Thru, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 10, 17 – Hallowfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Oct. 10, 17, 24 – 25th Annual Haunted Hollow – Campsite Decorating Contest, Indian Cave SP, Shubert

Oct. 15 – Nebraska Game and Parks Board of Commissioners meeting, Ogallala

Oct. 17 – 33rd Annual Pumpkin Carving Festival, Calamus State Recreation Area (SRA), Burwell

Oct. 17-18 – Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zone 3

Oct. 22 – The Science of Snakes, online webinar

Oct. 23-25 – Camp & Treat, Red Willow SRA, McCook

Oct. 24 – Duck and coot hunting seasons open in Zone 3

Oct. 24-25 – Youth pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons statewide

Oct. 26 – Dark goose hunting season opens in East, Platte River, Panhandle and Niobrara units

Oct. 29 – The Science of Nebraska Fish, online webinar

Oct. 30 – Dove (all species) hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Early antlerless elk hunting season closes

Oct. 31 – Pheasant, quail and partridge hunting seasons open statewide

Oct. 31 – Archery and firearm bull elk hunting seasons close

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-