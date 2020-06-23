COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Camp at Home winner announced

LINCOLN — Carey Hofmeister and her family will soon be re-creating their Camp at Home, Nebraska, adventure during a free three-night camping stay at a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission state park or recreation area.

The family was randomly selected from more than 360 participants in the social media challenge issued by the Commission during the height of the coronavirus closures across the state. Outdoor-lovers were encouraged to look to their own home or backyard as the ultimate outdoor getaway.

Creativity was not an issue. Game and Parks fans submitted dozens of photos of tents pitched in their backyards, basements or living rooms; recreation vehicle “getaways” on the front driveway; firepit-roasted and microwaved s’mores; tinfoil dinners cooked on the grill; and yard games galore.

Hofmeister and her children set up camp in early May and submitted their photos to the Game and Parks Instagram.

“When hot days lead to cool nights, it’s the perfect camping weather,” the Ashland woman wrote. “The girls set the tents up in the backyard. If the tent bed gets too lumpy, there’s a cozy one inside not too far away. Perfect scenario for Mom since I got talked into sleeping with a little fella.”

“This is the stuff they’ll remember when they grow up,” she continued. “Not so much the toys, but the experiences. It will totally be worth all the clean-up. I’ll try and remember that tomorrow.”

Making memories while bringing a familiar outdoor tradition closer to home was the goal.

“We’re grateful to each and every participant in the challenge,” said Jim Swenson, parks division administrator. “It’s been wonderful to see so many happy families and faces enjoying the outdoors and sharing joy and strengthening their family bonds. Congratulations to all who accepted the challenge and facilitated the next generation of outdoor adventurers.”

With camping opportunities available again at 76 parks or recreation areas across the state, everyone can find the perfect spot to suit their adventurous spirit. Find yours at OutdoorNebraska.org.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk Archery club tournament results announced

The Norfolk Archery Club held an open 3-D archery tournament on Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14. Some 34 archers shot the tournament. Results of the tournament are as follows, with winners listed in order of first, second and third, respectively:

Outdoor Adventures

Outdoor Adventures

Zac Bilstein recently caught this 4-foot lake sturgeon in Yankton. The fish was released back into the river unharmed.

Heightened BUI awareness and enforcement campaign

LINCOLN — As part of a national effort to reduce the number of accidents and deaths related to boating under the influence (BUI), the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will participate July 3-5 in Operation Dry Water.

Camp at Home winner announced

LINCOLN — Carey Hofmeister and her family will soon be re-creating their Camp at Home, Nebraska, adventure during a free three-night camping stay at a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission state park or recreation area.

No alcohol to be allowed at McConaughy

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, working in collaboration with Ogallala and Keith County area partners, will implement actions designed to make the Lake McConaughy and Lake Ogallala state recreation areas safer and more family-friendly destinations by enhancing recreational …

June outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in June.

June 1-30 – Archery paddlefish season

June 5 – Final day landowners may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and nonresidents may apply for one deer permit in any draw unit

June 8-26 – Residents may apply for one elk permit

June 8-26 – Residents and eligible landowners may apply for one buck or either-sex antelope permit in available units.

June 19 – Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

In a proactive effort to prevent the potential for spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Game and Parks has cancelled all agency-sponsored events scheduled through June 30, with the possibility of an extension. Game and Parks aims to protect its staff, customers and communities by limiting our events that create opportunities for crowds to gather at facilities.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.

-