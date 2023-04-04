Attempting to blend in with the surroundings, hunters wear some type of camo, allowing them to get into their hunting location if they move slowly and, once there, giving them a better chance to get set up in their stand or blind.
One thing the hunter will want to do is match camo to the location being hunted. That includes the vegetation, grasses, trees and the desert patterns. Camo should fit in with the surroundings. Wearing the wrong pattern allows the deer to spot something different in the location that they call home
Camo does four basic things, and they are concealing, coloration, disruptive coloration, disguise and mimicry.
Unlike the early hunting clothes worn by hunters, we now have hundreds of manufacturers producing camo.
Now we have the option to purchase a camouflage pattern from the 55-plus manufacturers that have camo wear.
When I first hunted, the only type of camouflage was the military, the drab greens, browns and other natural colors.
What convinced me that camo works was a turkey hunt in southern Nebraska, where there wasn’t a lot of cover. I backed myself into a fence corner post, which allowed me to see both east and west. Using my diaphragm call, I called softly in both directions, as it was a nice, warm day,
About the time I was going to look for a better spot, I heard a gobbler and clucking from the hens. I couldn’t move as they were coming quickly, so I backed into a small cedar and kept calling, quietly, and a few minutes later, a young tom and hen came around the tree I was leaning against. Everything I had on was camo, my jacket, pants, gloves, facemask, cap, shotgun and even my boots.
They weren’t what I was after, so I watched to see where they would head to, and it was right at the fence post I was leaning against. They were less than 15 yards from me.
Doing my best not to spook them, I sat there quietly, seeing how close they would come to me. The hen came in, walking across my camo legs I was wearing, with the jake following her right along the side of me, as I did my best to be motionless and not break out laughing.
Everyone knows the way to be safe while hunting is to wear blaze orange clothes. Deer have limited vision; they see in “black and white.”
Hunting clothes and camo are designed to make you invisible to the deer. With its brown and green colors, the clothes are perfect in blending into the surroundings, with some of the more popular types being mossy oak and tree patterns.
Because deer, elk and moose are on the menu for predators, they have evolved and can see, hear, smell and sense predators. They trust nothing more than their keen sense of smell. And if they smell us, they’re gone, where the only thing you’ll see is their white tail, as it puts distance between the hunter and them.
I’m the type of person who views camo as an essential to hunt deer, turkeys or waterfowl. When I know what type of terrain I’ll be hunting, it’s been proven to me that camo clothing and gear will tip the hunt in my favor when I go out.