September outdoor calendar

LINCOLN – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in August. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Sept. 7-15, Early teal hunting in High Plains Zone

Sept. 7-22, Early teal hunting in Low Plains Zone

Sept. 15, Fall turkey hunting season opens

Sept. 15, Final day of Take ’em Fishing promotion

Sept. 16, Final day of participation in and postmark deadline for the Great Park Pursuit

Sept. 17, Learn to Hunt workshop, introduction to hunting, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Sept. 17 Chipotle Riders, Community bike ride, meet at parking lot by Black Cow Fat Pig

Sept. 21, Ranch Life 1860s, Rock Creek Station SHP, Fairbury

Sept. 21, Firearm bull elk season opens

Sept. 21, Antlerless elk season opens

Sept. 21, Muzzleloader antelope season opens

Sept. 21-22, 15th Annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo, Ponca SP, Ponca

Sept. 24, Linking Literature and Science: Insects, Gretna Public Library, Gretna

Sept. 24 Chipotle Riders, Community bike ride, meet at parking lot by Black Cow Fat Pig

Sept. 26, Learn to Hunt workshop, deer, Lincoln Park Fire Station, Hastings

Sept. 28, 2019 Nebraska Youth Smallbore Silhouette Invitational, Pressey WMA, Oconto

Sept. 28-29, Living History, Table Creek Rendezvous, Arbor Lodge SHP, Nebraska City

Sept. 28-29, Youth waterfowl hunting season in Zones 2 and 4

