January calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November.
Jan. 2, Application period begins for Super Tag and Combo multispecies lottery permits
Jan. 5, Duck and coot hunting seasons close in Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains units
Jan. 6-27, Duck and coot hunting seasons in zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit
Jan. 13, First day of spring turkey hunting permit sales
Jan. 13, Crow hunting season opens statewide
Jan. 15, Antlerless elk season closes
Jan. 15, Youth, Landowner, Season Choice and River Antlerless, and Gifford WMA deer hunting seasons close
Jan. 15, Prescribed burn training workshop, Red Cloud Community Center, Red Cloud
Jan. 15, Big game informational meeting Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Scottsbluff/Gering
Jan. 16, Prescribed burn training workshop, Lancaster County UNL Extension, Lincoln
Jan. 16, Big game informational meeting, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, Ogallala; St. Paul Civic Center, St. Paul
Jan. 17, Dark goose hunting season closes in North Central Unit
Jan. 17, Prescribed burn training workshop, Upper Loup Natural Resources District, Thedford
Jan. 18, Nebraska Fish and Game Association Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Yanney Heritage Park ERC, Kearney
Jan. 18-Feb. 9, Statewide light goose and white-fronted goose hunting seasons
Jan. 19, Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna
Jan. 19, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Fort Kearny Lake No. 6, Kearney
Jan. 21, Prescribed burn training workshop, North Platte NRD, Scottsbluff
Jan. 21, Insect Investigations Educator Workshop, ESU No. 7, Columbus
Jan. 22, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln
Jan. 23, Prescribed burn training workshop, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk
Jan. 28, Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, North Creek Child Development Center, Lincoln; ESU No. 7, Columbus
Jan. 31, Hunting seasons close for November late doe/fawn antelope, fall turkey, pheasant, quail, partridge, grouse and squirrel