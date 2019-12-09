December calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Dec. 1 – Bobcat hunting and trapping season opens

Dec. 1-31 – Muzzleloader deer hunting season

Dec. 1-Jan. 15, 2020 – Antlerless elk hunting season

Dec. 8 – White-fronted goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 9-31 – Light Up the Fort, Fort Robinson SP, Crawford

Dec. 13-14, 20-21 – Christmas at the Codys’, Buffalo Bill Ranch SHP, North Platte

Dec. 14 – Nature’s Gifts: Decorations from the Great Outdoors, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Dec. 14, 21 – Christmas in the Woods, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 14 – Classic Christmas, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Dec. 14-22 – Boyer Chute NWR antlerless deer hunting

Dec. 15 – Crow hunting season, first segment ends

Dec. 16 – Snipe hunting season closes

Dec. 17 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in zones 2 and 4

Dec. 18 – Christmas Bird Count, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 21 – Yule Log Festival, Platte River SP, Louisville

Dec. 22 – Bighorn sheep hunting season closes

Dec. 24 – Duck and coot hunting season closes in Zone 1

Dec. 25 – Light goose hunting season, first segment closes

Dec. 28 – 8th Annual Winterfest, Ponca SP, Ponca

Dec. 31 – Archery antelope hunting season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery deer and Whitetail Statewide Buck hunting seasons close

Dec. 31 – Underwater spearfishing season closes

Dec. 31 – Archery fishing for game fish closes