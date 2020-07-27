August outdoor calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission important dates in July.

July 1 – Select state park area service centers will reopen to the public for customer service, information and permit sales (OutdoorNebraska.gov/healthinfo).

July 1 – Year-to-date reservation process returns for Nebraska state park area cabins, lodge rooms meeting rooms, group lodges, cabooses, pavilions, and picnic shelters

July 1 – Outdoor shooting range reopens, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Gering

July 1 – Some limited educational and recreational programming at select state park areas returns

July 1 – Archery fishing of game fish is allowed statewide through Dec. 31

July 1 – Underwater spearfishing of game fish allowed in certain waters through Dec. 31 (See the 2020 Nebraska Fishing Guide at OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides.)

July 1-14 – Paddlefish snagging permit application period

July 1-31 – Application period for Gifford Point Wildlife Management Area special access permits for deer hunting

July 3 – Results of the draw for deer, antelope and elk permits will be available on or before this date

July 3 – Final day to apply for Nebraska Super Tag and Combo lottery permits

July 4 – Most state park swimming pools, aquatic centers and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen to the public. Check OutdoorNebraska.org.

July 4 – Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s miniature golf and Owen Marina concessions and paddleboats at Mahoney and Platte River state parks reopens

July 6 – Reopening of Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln; Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Gering; Schramm Education Center, Gretna; Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy, Ogallala; and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park, Ponca

July 6 – Reopening of state historical park interpretive centers, except Buffalo Bill Ranch house, Bowring Ranch house, and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center

July 17 – Deadline for successful applicants of elk, antelope and deer draw units to complete the purchase of their awarded permits

Amid the COVID-19 health crisis, Game and Parks continues to work on opening and allowing additional activities and events that can be conducted safely with the protection of our customers and staff.

Keep up to date on all cancellations, postponements and closures for Game and Parks at OutdoorNebraska.org/healthinfo. Visit Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov for updates on Game and Parks’ events.