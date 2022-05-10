Buying guns and getting the most bang for your buck

Before I developed an interest in guns, I thought of them as prohibitively expensive. The gun enthusiasts among my family and friends all had pricey collections, with individual guns worth thousands of dollars on up.
However, cheap guns are available, and I’m referring to price, not quality. You don’t have to spend big, or break any laws, to buy a reliable handgun, rifle, or other types of firearm. Here’s a look at the cheapest ways to buy a gun.
New vs. Used: Which is Better?
First, decide if you want a new gun or a used one. While used guns might seem like they’d have lower prices, the choice isn’t always so clear-cut.
A used gun might be cheaper upfront, but its total lifespan can vary dramatically based on how well the previous owner took care of it (or failed to do so). On the other hand, a new weapon will have a manufacturer’s warranty.
Ultimately, consider the greater value. If the cheap used gun you buy only lasts a year or two, or is so horribly damaged it doesn’t fire properly, you’re better off spending a bit more now on a new gun without those problems.
If you’re one of the over five million people buying a gun for the first time, I recommend buying new.
Doing so eliminates many potential pitfalls a new gun owner might struggle with, such as negotiating price, meeting the seller safely, and inspecting the firearm for damage.
How to Save When Buying
a New Gun
If you find a gun you like but which isn’t within your budget, check if any older models are cheaper. They can still offer the same basic design and functionality at a lower price.
However, take time to research what’s changed from model to model. Typically, improvements are made to safety features, aiming, grip, and other vital components. If an older model is significantly cheaper than the newest one, it might lack significant features.
How to Buy a Used Gun
Although buying used isn’t relatively as easy as buying new, it’s still a viable option and often one of the cheapest ways to buy a gun. First, you’ll want to determine the general value of the gun you plan to buy so that you can identify a fair price.
Check out the following sites to help determine the value of a used gun:
Blue Book of Gun Values — A comprehensive resource that displays industry-standard prices, organized by make and model.
Gun Broker — This auction site helps give you a general idea of what people typically pay for different types of guns.
Firearms Price Guide — Another extensive, searchable database. Unlike the Blue Book, this guide is entirely free, although it also has many ads.
* * *
Brady Kirkpatrick has been an avid gun enthusiast and hunter since he moved to the Midwest more than 15 years ago. For more information visit gunmade.com