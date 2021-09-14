The seventh annual Bob’s Burger Eating Contest is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park.

Guests start putting their names in the hat at 3 p.m. and at 3:15 p.m. 10 contestants will be drawn. Contestants must be 18 years or older to compete.  

The first person done with a signature Bob’s burger, side of fries, pickles and 20 oz. drink and be able to keep it down, will be declared the 2021 Champion Burger Boss. The winner will receive a certificate for a two night stay in a new two-bedroom Ponca State Park Cottage.

If the winner break the 2016 record of 4.51 minutes, their certificate will be upgraded to a two night stay in a four-bedroom mini lodge. 

Tags

In other news

Outdoor expo at Ponca State Park returning

LINCOLN — After a one-year hiatus, the Missouri River Outdoor Expo is back Saturday Sept. 18 to 19 at Ponca State Park, with a diverse array of family-friendly, hands-on activities that showcase outdoor education, sports and recreation.

Burger eating contest scheduled

The seventh annual Bob’s Burger Eating Contest is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park.

Barbecue challenge to be held during expo

Ponca State Park is hosting the Smoke on the River BBQ Challenge on Saturday, Sept. 18, during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo. There will be three main categories: Pork, poultry and beef.  An other category of wild game will be judged separately.

Fall turkey season to open

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s fall wild turkey season begins Wednesday, Sept. 15, giving hunters a chance to harvest two turkeys on a single permit.

Take ’em Hunting challenge launches

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Heartland DSC, is launching its third Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters started Sept. 1.

The Public Access Atlas now available

LINCOLN — There are more than a million acres of publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska. The recently published 2021-22 Public Access Atlas identifies and consolidates these public access resources for the benefit of Nebraska’s hunters, trappers and anglers.