Burger eating contest scheduled

The seventh annual Bob’s Burger Eating Contest is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, during the Missouri River Outdoor Expo at Ponca State Park.
Guests start putting their names in the hat at 3 p.m. and at 3:15 p.m. 10 contestants will be drawn. Contestants must be 18 years or older to compete.
The first person done with a signature Bob’s burger, side of fries, pickles and 20 oz. drink and be able to keep it down, will be declared the 2021 Champion Burger Boss. The winner will receive a certificate for a two night stay in a new two-bedroom Ponca State Park Cottage.
If the winner break the 2016 record of 4.51 minutes, their certificate will be upgraded to a two night stay in a four-bedroom mini lodge.