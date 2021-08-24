LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking input on a draft master plan being developed to improve Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area in North Platte. The master plan covers potential new development, programming and recreational activities that enhance the experience for future visitors. The plan incorporates new interpretation and programming goals centered around the life of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody and his home — Scout’s Rest Ranch.
The public is invited to attend a virtual public meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 via Zoom. Participants will be required to register at outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch or outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra.
The public meeting will consist of a presentation of the purpose, vision and goals of the plan and several potential development concept designs for the historical park and recreation area. Attendees can provide feedback on several proposed development ideas, which are unique to each park area.
The public also is encouraged to provide additional input through a digital platform, which will go live Thursday, Sept. 2. It can be accessed at outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch or outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra.