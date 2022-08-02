Nature nerd night
Keystone species are animals that play a major role in their environment’s web of life. Often their existence helps support dozens of other species. Nebraska examples include prairie dogs, bison and beavers.
Join the virtual webinar Ecological Superheroes on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and learn more about how keystone species help living communities thrive. The free event starts at 7 p.m.
Registration is required through the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov. Participants may submit questions to be answered during the webinar while registering. For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov or follow the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission or Nebraska Wildlife Education on Facebook.
Those unable to attend can view the recorded webinar on the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel. The Nebraska Nature Nerd Night series takes places on the third Tuesday of every month.
Webinar series
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s popular “Science of” virtual webinar series continues in August. The topics for the 3 p.m. webinars will be raptors on Thursday, Aug. 4, and night sky ecology on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The hourlong webinars are free, but separate registration is required for each. See the calendar event entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for registration links. The webinars will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel.
Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov for more information or check out the events on Game and Parks’ Facebook page and the Nebraska Project WILD Facebook page.
Trivia night
Grab your fellow nature nerds and join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as it hosts Nebraska Nature Nerd Trivia Night at Code Beer in Lincoln at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Nature is cool, so there is no shortage of topics questions could cover. Get your teams of no more than five players and be ready to compete for prizes. Registration is not required. This event is for adults only. The event is free to attend with a purchase from the host brewery.
Kayaking cleanup
Join Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor educators in Omaha for kayaking cleanup at Lake Zorinsky on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Trash bags and gloves will be provided for anyone interested in helping clean up trash while on the water during this night of service and kayaking. A limited number of kayaks will be available for those ages 12 and up who have no experience.
Meet at 6 p.m. in the parking lot east of 168th Street on the north side of the lake at the Zorinsky Lake Trailhead.
The event is free but registration is required.
Pandemic aftermath
Evidence points to the many benefits associated with spending time in nature. Join a free, virtual webinar Wednesday, Aug. 10, that will explore the role of outdoor activity in driving improved mental well-being for youth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent Jackson, a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, will give the presentation at 12:30 p.m.
This webinar is part of the Conservation Education Lunch & Learn Series.
This series dives into the science behind educational efforts and practices by learning from experts on a variety of scientific and educational topics.