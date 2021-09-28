LINCOLN — Participants, volunteers and instructors of the Becoming an Outdoors-Woman Nebraska are invited to the 30th anniversary celebration Saturday, Oct. 9 at Platte River State Park.
BOW has empowered women outdoor enthusiasts since 1991 with weekend workshops at Ponca State Park, Fort Robinson State Park and Nebraska National Forest at Halsey focused on outdoor skills and recreation.
Beyond BOW events provided opportunities for those women to continue to develop their skills.
“Since 1991, we’ve had so many women participate in our programs,” said Julie Plugge, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor education specialist who coordinated the event. “We’re looking forward to bringing them all under one roof to celebrate and connect over their love of the outdoors.”
The event will begin with an open house and outdoor skills opportunities from 1 to 5 p.m. at the park, and a reception, including a meal, dignitary speakers, prizes and special recognition ceremony will be at 6 p.m.
A Dutch-oven cookoff will feature four categories: main meal, appetizer, bread or dessert, with a serving time of 3 p.m. Cost to compete is $5, with the money going to the winners.
Tickets for the reception or cookoff can be purchased at OutdoorNebraska.org/BOW.
Platte River State Park is situated on the southern bluffs of the Platte River west of Louisville, Nebraska. Learn more about the park at OutdoorNe