Birding class to be offered at Northeast Community College in O'Neill

O’NEILL — Watching and studying birds has become a hobby or passion for millions of people. It can be a low-cost pastime or serious study pursuit. Birding is fun and rewarding, and it offers the chance to meet friendly and interesting people while exploring the great outdoors. Northeast Community College will offer an introductory class for people who have an interest in becoming birdwatchers.
Introduction to Birding will be Monday, April 25, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 30, from 8 to 11 a.m., at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, room 132, 505 E. Highway 20, in O’Neill. This two-part class consists of a three-hour classroom component that includes the following topics: Birding nomenclature, identification techniques and resources, birding etiquette and attire, field guide and equipment recommendations. On the second day of the class, participants will travel to locations in and near O’Neill to view birds and practice identification.
Students are asked to bring binoculars and/or a spotting scope and a bird field guide if they have them. A recommended but not required field guide — National Geographic Field Guide to the Birds of North America 7th edition — is available to purchase online.
There is a fee to attend the class. To register, call Northeast Community College in O’Neill at 402-336-3590.