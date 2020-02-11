Bird Carving Workshop to be held at Schramm Education Center

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in February. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Feb. 1 – Pheasants Forever State Habitat Meeting, Kearney

Feb. 2 – Buffalo Bill’s Nebraska, Fort Atkinson State Historical Park, Fort Calhoun

Feb. 2 – Youth fishing instructor certification, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Feb 3, 10, 17, 24 – Learn to Hunt: Turkey course, The Hebron Learning Center, Hebron

Feb. 6 – Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Henzlik Hall), Lincoln

Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Archery Lunch and Learn, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln

Feb. 8 – Wood Duck Day, Pawnee State Recreation Area (SRA), Lincoln

Feb. 8 – Birds & Binoculars, Eugene T. Mahoney State Park (SP), Ashland

Feb. 9 – Dark goose hunting season closes in East, Niobrara, Panhandle and Platte River units

Feb. 9 – Statewide light goose hunting season closes

Feb. 9 – White-fronted goose season closes

Feb. 10 – Light Goose Conservation Order hunting begins

Feb. 10 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Niobrara Lodge, Valentine

Feb. 10-14 – Valentine’s Day Special, Eugene T. Mahoney SP, Ashland

Feb. 11 – Little Saplings Early Childhood Nature Discovery Program, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 11 – Pollinators and Paperbacks Educator Workshop, Elkhorn Valley Museum, Norfolk

Feb. 11 – Live Animal Talk, Kinkaider Brewing, Lincoln

Feb. 14-15 – Birds and Breakfast, Ponca SP, Ponca

Feb. 14-15 – Valentine’s Dinner, Platte River SP, Louisville

Feb. 14-16 – Valentine’s Day Getaway, Lewis and Clark SRA, Crofton

Feb. 15 – Great Backyard Bird Count, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 16 – Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Feb. 17 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, Ord

Feb. 18 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Alma Municipal Golf Course, Alma

Feb. 18 – Math in Nature Educator Workshop, Educational Service Unit No. 2, Fremont

Feb. 20 – Fisheries public informational meeting, Chamber of Commerce Building, Columbus

Feb. 20 – Linking Literature and Science: Insects Educator Workshop, Tabitha Health Care Services, Lincoln

Feb. 22 – Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, Winter Wildlife Tracking, Platte River SP, Louisville

Feb. 22 – Winter Wildlife Tracking, Wildcat Hills SRA, Gering

Feb. 29 – Cottontail and jackrabbit hunting seasons close

Feb. 29 – Bobcat, raccoon, Virginia opossum, long-tailed weasel, mink, red fox, gray fox and badger hunting and trapping seasons close