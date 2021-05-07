The annual Bill Morris Memorial Fishing Derby is taking place at Ponca State Park on May 22 during Nebraska State Park’s Free Fishing and Park Entry Day.
Free Fishing and Park Entry Day is an opportunity for individuals to visit any of Nebraska’s 76 state parks free of charge, and for the day experience Nebraska’s fishing opportunities without a fishing permit.
Ponca State Park has invited individuals and families to the annual Bill Morris Memorial Fishing Derby from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests are asked to stop into the Resource and Education Center for a copy of the event rules and their official derby tape measure.
Anglers are not required to stay for that whole time period, but are required to have photos of their entries with the designated derby tape measure submitted by email to lynn.mellick@nebraska.gov by 10 p.m.
The Bill Morris Memorial Fishing Derby is open to all ages. Prizes will be awarded in three age categories to longest, bluegill, largemouth bass and rainbow trout. Age groups include: 6 and under, 7-12 years old and 13 and older.
Bait can be purchased at the Resource and Education Center. Loaner fishing poles are also available upon request.
The fishing derby is held in honor of Bill Morris who was an assistant superintendent at Ponca State Park from 1973-2010. He had a passion for Ponca State Park, his family and the sport of fishing.