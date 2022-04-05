Bighorn sheep lottery permit applications to be accepted

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for one 2022 bighorn sheep lottery permit beginning Monday, April 18. A nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Only Nebraska residents 12 years and older are eligible for the lottery. It is unlawful to submit more than one application in a calendar year. Residents may receive only one permit in a lifetime. The permit is not transferable.
The application period begins at 1 p.m. April 18 and ends Aug. 5. Applications will be received at Game and Parks offices until 5 p.m. or, if applying at OutdoorNebraska.org, through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
The permit will be drawn Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The 2022 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 29 - Dec. 22.