Big game presentation to be live streamed

LINCOLN — Hunters and landowners are invited to watch a livestream of a big game presentation by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Jan. 23 at 7 p.m.

The livestream is an opportunity for people who are unable to attend one of the Commission’s big game public informational meetings around the state to participate by viewing and asking questions.

Viewers are encouraged to send in big game questions via the Commission’s Contact Us form at  OutdoorNebraska.gov/contact ahead of the event. To view the livestream and post questions and comments on Jan. 23, visit  OutdoorNebraska.gov/livestream.

During the livestream, Commission wildlife biologists will discuss frequently asked questions about big game management, harvest data, hunting forecasts, potential changes in bag limits, and depredation issues.

For a list of big game public informational meetings around the state, visit  OutdoorNebraska.gov/biggamespecies.

Why do normally stable people go out in extremely cold weather to venture onto a frozen snow and windswept body of water to freeze their tails off and stare down through a hole in the ice to catch a fish?

January calendar of events

LINCOLN, Neb. – The following is a listing of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission events and important dates in November. Get more event details at Calendar.OutdoorNebraska.gov. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org for a list of hunter education classes and boating safety classes.

Nature creations at Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center

The Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center is welcoming children of all ages to stop by on Tuesday afternoons for Nature Creations. From 1 to 4 p.m., kids can stop by, create a craft critter and learn about how that critter spends its time along the Niobrara River.

January calendar of events

Jan. 2, Application period begins for Super Tag and Combo multispecies lottery permits

Jan. 5, Duck and coot hunting seasons close in Zone 3, Low Plains and High Plains units

Jan. 6-27, Duck and coot hunting seasons in zones 2 and 3, High Plains Unit

Jan. 13, First day of spring turkey hunting permit sales

Jan. 13, Crow hunting season opens statewide

Jan. 15, Antlerless elk season closes

Jan. 15, Youth, Landowner, Season Choice and River Antlerless, and Gifford WMA deer hunting seasons close

Jan. 15, Prescribed burn training workshop, Red Cloud Community Center, Red Cloud

Jan. 15, Big game informational meeting Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Scottsbluff/Gering

Jan. 16, Prescribed burn training workshop, Lancaster County UNL Extension, Lincoln

Jan. 16, Big game informational meeting, Lake McConaughy Visitors Center, Ogallala; St. Paul Civic Center, St. Paul

Jan. 17, Dark goose hunting season closes in North Central Unit

Jan. 17, Prescribed burn training workshop, Upper Loup Natural Resources District, Thedford

Jan. 18, Nebraska Fish and Game Association Discover Ice-Fishing classroom event, Yanney Heritage Park ERC, Kearney

Jan. 18-Feb. 9, Statewide light goose and white-fronted goose hunting seasons

Jan. 19, Schramm Sunday Speaker Series, Schramm Education Center, Gretna

Jan. 19, Discover Ice-Fishing on-ice event, Fort Kearny Lake No. 6, Kearney

Jan. 21, Prescribed burn training workshop, North Platte NRD, Scottsbluff

Jan. 21, Insect Investigations Educator Workshop, ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 22, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission meeting, Lincoln

Jan. 23, Prescribed burn training workshop, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, Norfolk

Jan. 28, Growing Up WILD Educator Workshop, North Creek Child Development Center, Lincoln; ESU No. 7, Columbus

Jan. 31, Hunting seasons close for November late doe/fawn antelope, fall turkey, pheasant, quail, partridge, grouse and squirrel

