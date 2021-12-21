Big game meetings scheduled in state

LINCOLN — Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public informational meetings this winter.
Meetings are scheduled in each Game and Parks district. Biologists will discuss big game harvest results and season structure, and take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.
All meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time.
The schedule is:
Jan. 3 – Hebron, Hebron Activity Center, 329 Lincoln Ave.
Jan. 5 – Fremont, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Group Lodge, 4349 W. State Lakes Road
Jan. 6 – Lincoln, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
Jan. 10 – Cambridge, Cambridge Community Building, 722 Patterson St.
Jan. 11 – Alma, Johnson Center Building, 509 West Main St.
Jan. 12 – Alliance, Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave.
Jan. 12 – Burwell, Burwell Senior Center, 411 Grand Ave.
Jan. 13 – Valentine, Niobrara Lodge, 803 East Highway 20
People who cannot attend a meeting can watch an online big game informational session via Zoom. The Zoom meeting will be at 7 p.m. Central time Tuesday, Jan. 18. Those who wish to attend can find information and the registration link at OutdoorNebraska.gov/deer.