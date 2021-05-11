LINCOLN — The Becoming an Outdoors-Family for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Camp has received a $1,000 grant from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund.
Becoming an Outdoors-Family is a workshop focused on teaching basic outdoor skills to help families enjoy the outdoors, including fishing, camping, kayaking, archery, hunting and hiking. Funds from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund will help keep the program free for participants.
“Due to the generous donation we received from Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops, families are able to learn basic outdoor skills and gain hands-on experience that they will use for a lifetime of fun in the outdoors,” said BOF organizer Christy Christiansen of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Most attendees are new to these outdoor experiences, Christiansen said. Alongside expert instructors, youth can discover that camping and similar outdoor experiences are not out of reach for them, while connecting with their families and other deaf and hard-of-hearing peers, she said.
The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund supports hundreds of local and national conservation organizations across North America annually.
“Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is dedicated to introducing new audiences to the outdoors by partnering with organizations like Nebraska Game and Parks to engage our communities,” Cabela’s Market General Manager Scott Matthews said. “We are proud to provide this grant for the Becoming an Outdoors-Family program, as they break down barriers for hearing-impaired children to immerse themselves in nature and engage families to become outdoor enthusiasts.”
The Outdoor Fund empowers Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s 200 million annual customers to support conservation by rounding up their purchases at the register. Rallying passionate customers alongside dedicated team members, industry partners and leading conservation organizations, Bass Pro and Cabela’s is creating North America’s largest conservation movement to collectively shape the future of the outdoors and all who love it for generations to come. Learn more about the Outdoor Fund at about.basspro.com/conservation/outdoor-fund.
The camp will be May 22-23 at Platte River State Park. Learn more about the Becoming an Outdoors-Family program, visit outdoornebraska.gov/bof or contact Christiansen at christy.christiansen@nebraska.gov.