LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors in Lincoln and North Platte this fall.
Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics. These volunteers will have access to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives.
Instructors are a key part of Game and Parks’ Youth Fishing Program, and they are encouraged to volunteer for such Game and Parks programs as Community Fishing Nights and the Outdoor Expos.
The workshops, which are scheduled from 2-6 p.m., are:
-- Sept. 29 — Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St., Lincoln
-- Oct. 20 — North Platte Fish Hatchery, 444 E. State Farm Road, North Platte
* * *
Contact Larry Pape at larry.pape@nebraska.gov to register, which is preferred but not required.