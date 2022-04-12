Nothing brings out paddlers like unseasonably warm temperatures.

Those enjoying Nebraska’s water bodies and water trails are urged to be cautious this spring. While air temperatures can warm quickly, water temperatures still can be dangerous.

Nebraska Game and Parks has the following safety tips for spring kayakers:

 There’s safety in numbers, so paddle with a friend or friends.

 Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return home.

 Watch the weather forecast; it can change quickly.

 Be prepared; wear appropriate clothing for the water temperature.

 Keep your phone and other essential supplies, such as a map and first-aid kit, in a waterproof case or bag. Attach it to your vessel in case you capsize.

 Beware when paddling rising waters, where otherwise visible obstacles may be hidden.

 Know your physical limits and skill level, and don’t overdo it.

 Avoid alcohol and drink plenty of water, instead.

Game and Parks also reminds paddlers that every kayak or canoe on the state’s waters must have one U.S. Coast Guard approved flotation device of suitable size and readily accessible for each person on board. Each child on board age 12 and under must wear a properly sized life preserver.

For information on planning trip on Nebraska’s water trails, visit outdoornebraska.gov/watertrails.

Tags

In other news

Birding class to be offered at Northeast Community College in O'Neill

O’NEILL — Watching and studying birds has become a hobby or passion for millions of people. It can be a low-cost pastime or serious study pursuit. Birding is fun and rewarding, and it offers the chance to meet friendly and interesting people while exploring the great outdoors. Northeast Comm…

Hunt turkeys safely this spring

Spring turkey hunters are eager to get back in the woods again this year, but they should not be so eager they overlook safety. The archery season opened March 25. On April 9, youth under age 16 began hunting turkeys with shotguns. Adults get the chance to hunt with shotguns starting Saturda…

Public can view mating ritual of prairie-chicken

Public can view mating ritual of prairie-chicken

Wildlife enthusiasts can observe the courtship ritual of the greater prairie-chicken in southeastern Nebraska. Approximately 20 birds have been using a lek at Burchard Wildlife Management Area in Pawnee County.