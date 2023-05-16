Two of the most sought-after fish in the upper Midwest are the bass and walleye and, as the water temperatures begin to rise, these fish become more active.
When the water temperatures hit 48 to 55 degrees, largemouth bass begin to move from deep water to the shallow water near the spawn areas.
The spawning activities increase as water temperatures reach 62 to 65 degrees. During the spawn, hit the shallow water hard and, depending on where you’re fishing, use jigs, jerk baits and spinnerbaits.
The main thing anglers need to do during this time of the year is to slow down their presentation as the water temps are low and, because fish are cold blooded, the water temperatures haven’t warmed up enough. Because of this, everything is in slow motion.
As spring arrives, the male largemouth does its best to entice the female to his nest
Male largemouth bass during the spawn can be quite ornery and do everything they can to keep the panfish and other nest robbers at bay.
At the post-spawn lull, fish are attempting to recover from the energy expended during the spawn, where the bite can be slow for a week or two.
But as water temperatures rise into the 70s, largemouth bass will form loose schools in open water and over vegetated flats or some type of structure.
The largemouth bass will seek areas that have lots of different structure and cover features in a small zone, so they can move throughout the day to rest and feed without expending too much energy.
Docks having lots of vegetation underneath, with a rapid change in depth, are an excellent starting point.
Walleyes spawn over rock, rubble, gravel and similar hard structures in rivers and wind-swept (north side of water body) lake shores in water 1 to 6 feet deep, where current clears away fine sediment and helps to aerate the eggs.
There will be a lull following the spawn, lasting from a few days to a couple of weeks depending on the fish and water body. Once the fish recover, the post-spawn bite can be more prolific than during the spawning period.
Walleyes and saugeye like hard-structure transition areas, with easy access to deeper water, nearly wind-swept shorelines and points for most of the year.
They’ll retreat to deep main lake humps and structures in the summer months. They’re a cold-water species most comfortable in water between 50 and 70 degrees.
The baits I use this time of the year include jigs with white, chartreuse or naturally colored bodies
On crankbaits, it works best if you remove the treble hooks from the bait and just replace the back hook with a medium-sized straight shank single-point hook.
This allows the angler to bang their crankbaits into and across the bottom without getting hung up.
Using a slower retriever during cold-water fishing gives the lethargic walleyes time to locate and take the bait. Several of the crankbaits I use during this time of the year are the perch, baby shad, blue ghost and the bluegill.
As the water temps rise, the fish will start to warm up and become more active and aggressive.